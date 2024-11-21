Platipus Partners With BetPokies.org to Reach The Australian Audience

BetPokies is a gambling review platform founded in 2020 by John Gold. John Gold is a gambler with great gambling experience, and he decided to create a platform to share his personal casino insights. Over time, BetPokies, which is now owned by ZehrMedia, evolved into one of the most reliable gambling review platforms in the Australian market. Thanks to the website’s trustworthiness and popularity among Aussie gamblers, many big names in the gaming world want to partner with BetPokies. Platipus is one of them!

Platipus Gaming: Innovators in Online Casino Entertainment

Platipus is a European-based game developer. Platipus earned fair recognition from iTechLab. Also, its RNG is certified in various jurisdictions, which assures players that the outcomes of the games are not rogue. Not only does the company offer over 120 games, but each one of them is also translated into more than 20 games.

“We get inspired by a combination of classics and new trends, which brings the player both the feeling of familiarity with a game and new features which trigger the players and make them curious.”

The Platipus games are known for their high HD quality and have popular features like Hold & Win and Jackpot games. Despite all the great advantages of Platipus, its games have quite a low average RTP of 95%. However, their pokies include various bonuses, like free spins and expanding wilds.

One of Platipus’ engaging initiatives is embracing social gambling, offering games on different social media, like Facebook. There, players can participate in tournaments and leaderboards. Although Platipus releases many pokie titles, the game provider lacks live dealer games, bingo, and sports betting options.

BetPokies.org: The Most Accurate Source of Gambling Information in Australia

Throughout four years of BetPokies’ existence, John Gold and his team have never stopped developing the site. The reliability of the website is proved by positive reviews on Trustpilot, where BetPokies has 4.8 points. The gamblers highlight how valuable the platform is. Among multiple gambling topics, BetPokies authors talk about readers who especially enjoy honest casino reviews written by Poppy Bate.

“I believe the key to our success is to make our own path in the gambling review field. If you take a look at many of our competitors, they all feature the same or very similar information. This has to do with how authors of the site make content — by copying each other’s reviews and guides. Unfortunately, this brings nothing informative to Aussie gamblers, as this kind of approach only spreads disinformation. My team and I, on the other hand, are fully involved in the content-making. We have strict requirements, such as the absence of AI written texts, only verified information, and only reliable sources of info. If you see any statistics or statements on our website, you can always find the source within the text or at the end of the review or guide. This all helps us build a trustworthy relationship with the reader, who knows if they need to find an answer to a gambling-related question, they can always rely on us!”

As mentioned previously, BetPokies authors cover various gambling topics, from traditional online casino reviews to payment methods and game provider guides. Platipus has become one of the game developers that were published on betpokies.org.

Alicia Want is BetPokies’ author, responsible for game provider guides. She wrote a comprehensive guide about Platipus, mentioning its strengths and weaknesses. Alicia Want conducts her research by exploring various online sources to gather comprehensive information about game providers, such as their history, game offerings, and industry certifications.

At BetPokies.org, it is standard practice to check what Aussie gamblers say about a particular game provider, online casino, payment method, etc. Therefore, Alicia also reviews player feedback and industry reports to understand player experiences and trends. Additionally, she tests games firsthand to evaluate gameplay, graphics, and features, ensuring her insights are both informed and practical for players. Finally, she reaches out to game developers for clarification on specific aspects, ensuring her guides are accurate and up to date.

What Aussie Gamblers Should Look For In The Platipus Portfolio

Considering the amount of information about Platipus featured in the BetPokies guide, we decided to ask the platform’s expert for advice on what Aussie gamblers should look for in the Platipus portfolio. As a result, we received a reply we did not expect.

Instead of recommending certain titles, Alicia Want said:

“The research process for writing Platipus guide took around 12 hours. This time was enough for me to realise that all the developer’s games are very high quality and highly engaging. And by ‘all,’ I mean every game, including table games. Even though there are not that many of them, they are still worthy of your attention. The reason why they are like this lies in the features Platipus implements in its gaming portfolio. Therefore, I advise all the gamblers to get acquainted with the technologies the provider uses.”

Overall, Alicia Want’s guide on Platipus highlights that, despite having relatively few game titles, the provider remains a leader in the casino games market thanks to detailed game design, an immersive atmosphere, and outstanding features.

