Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has nominated Kasimu Sani Kaura as a commissioner in the state.
The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada disclosed this on Thursday, according to a press statement by Suleman Ahmad Tudu, Senior Special Assistant (Media), Office of the SSG.
Mr Nakwada said that the appointment is subject to the screening and confirmation by the Zamfara State House of Assembly, pursuant to section 192 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).
Recall that the former Commissioner for Information, Mannir Muazu Haidara was recently elected and sworn in as the Chairman of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area. The new nominee hails from the same local government area as Mr Haidara but no portfolio has been assigned to him yet. .
