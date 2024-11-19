Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi has lifted the suspension on the State’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwalu Danladi Sankara with immediate effect. This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Bala Ibrahim on Tuesday.

“It would be recalled that, the Commissioner was suspended based on alleged involvement in an incident reported before Kano State Hisbah Board” Mr Ibrahim said in the statement.

The statement pointed out that the lifting of the suspension followed the commissioner’s discharge and acquittal by an Upper Sha’riah Court in Kofar Kudu, Kano State. Mr Sankara was last month accused of having an illicit affairs with one Tasleem Baba Nabegu, a married woman.

Recall that Governor of Namadi suspended the commissioner exactly one month ago on 19th October for allegedly being caught in a compromising position with a married woman.

Mr Sankara’s suspension was announced in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Ibrahim.

He said the suspension was made to allow for an investigation into allegations made by the Kano State Hisbah Board.

The Kano Hisbah board claimed that Mr Sankara was arrested in an uncompleted building in the company of a married woman.

The board’s director-general, Abba Sufi, said the commissioner’s arrest followed a complaint by the woman’s brother-in-law, accusing Mr Sankara of improper conduct.

The claims by Hisbah necessitated a thorough examination to uphold the integrity of the state administration, Mr Ibrahim explained.

He said Governor Namadi was commited to accountability and ethical standards in governance.

“The suspension is a precautionary measure intended to facilitate a fair investigation.

“We take all allegations seriously and are dedicated to upholding the trust of Jigawa citizens in the government,” Mr Ibrahim said in the statement.

