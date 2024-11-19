Jigawa State Environmental Sanitation Agency (JISEPA), says it has trained 81 local faecal sludges emptiers (FSEs) on best hygiene practices and improved on the open defecation free status of the state.

JISEPA’s Managing Director, Adamu Sabo, told reporters on Monday the training was aimed at improving the local business of the faecal sludge emptiers due to its paramount importance to the residents and to commemorate the World Toilet Day.

Mr Sabo said three beneficiaries were selected from each of the 27 Local Government Areas of the state for the training.

He explained that the emptiers, who are on the front line of the faecal sludge management chain in the state, with little or no training, are often exposed to incidents and diseases, hence the need for the training.

He added that it was also to ensure that the trainess collect, transport and dispose faecal sludge properly without posing any risk to public health in the state.

According to him, the two-day training, conducted in collaboration with United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF), equipped the 81 emptying workers with best hygiene practices in order to manage faecal sludge safely.

“The participants were trained on best hygiene practices in order to collect, transport and dispose or store faecal sludge safely. They’ve also been equipped to manage personal protective equipment, as well as educated about safety at work and the health risks associated with their job.

“The overall objective of the training is to improve the business of the participants due to its paramount importance. These people fill a very big vacuum in the society, so the training inculcated best hygienic practices to them,” the official said.

Mr Sabo stated further that the agency has also trained 54 of its staff, with two selected from each of the 27 LGAs and 82 staff of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), with three selected from each of the 27 LGAs, to monitor the activities of the FSEs in their respective areas.

“These our staff and those from WASH departments will henceforth monitor and supervise the FSEs in nooks and crannies of the state to ensure that their work of handling faecal sludge on a daily basis, with very high risks of transmitting excreta-related diseases, does not pose any risk to themselves and members of the public,” Mr Sabo said.

The United Nations proclaimed 19 November as World Toilet Day to raise awareness about the need for all human beings to have access to sanitation.

