Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has restated his administration’s commitment to creating job opportunities for people whose livelihoods are closely tied to motor park activities. He made the pledge on Monday, when he flagged off the construction of Central Ultra-Modern Motor Park on Sokoto-Zaria Road in Gusau, the state capital.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the project awarded to Fieldmark Construction Ltd will include ample parking spaces, rest areas for drivers, enhanced security installations, and a well-organised ticketing system to streamline operations.

Making his remarks at the commissioning, Mr Lawal emphasised that the project is a vital part of his administration’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure in Gusau.

He said: “This initiative will enhance security, boost revenue generation, and enable our city to compete favorably with others across the country.

“This state-of-the-art motor park will feature modern facilities designed to accommodate commuters, passengers, and commercial motorists in a safe, efficient, and organised manner.

“Other essential components of this project include designated departure lines, a police outpost, a clinic, a fire brigade station, a mosque, an administrative block, a union office, public conveniences, a park hotel, a loading bay, a shopping mall, a travelers’ terminal, a waste disposal unit, a warehouse, a workshop, and a car wash area.

“During the construction phase, the project will employ both skilled and unskilled laborers, and once operational, the park will become a hub for commercial activities, which will benefit entrepreneurs, service providers, and countless others.

The governor reaffirmed his conviction that providing critical infrastructure, such as the roads his administration began constructing shortly after assuming office—some of which were inaugurated during the first anniversary—is one of the most effective ways to stimulate business activities and build prosperity.

“Beyond its economic impact, this initiative also beautifies our state capital by our broader vision of creating a modern, vibrant, and livable environment for our people.

“With these remarks, I am pleased to officially flag off the construction of the new Gusau Central Motor Park. May Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala bless this endeavor and make it a source of immense prosperity and development for the people of Zamfara State.”

