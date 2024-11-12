On Tuesday, 5th November, Shoprite, the largest retail brand in Africa, opened its doors to Benin City in an extravagant grand opening, and the city was buzzing with enthusiasm welcoming the shopping giant to Edo State.

Shoprite, the retailer of choice delivering convenience, and exceptional value to customers and communities since 2005 in Nigeria, is positioned to become Benin’s leading shopping destination thanks to its dedication to offering a wide range of international and local products, competitive prices, fresh produce from Shoprite’s Freshmark division, and a thrilling shopping experience for everyone.

The residents of the ancient and famous Bini kingdom gathered in large numbers to celebrate this massive occasion. Shoprite has reiterated its mission statement of bringing quality and variety closer to every community in Nigeria. This resounding brand message couldn’t have been clearer during the launch day.

At a time when there have been wide speculations about the Shoprite brand closing business in Nigeria, the new branch in Benin dispels those claims. In fact, the reverse is the case as the company is expanding operations adding to its already existing stores across Nigeria.

With prominent dignitaries like Governor Godwin Obaseki, and other renowned figures like the CEO of Shoprite Nigeria, Dr Folakemi Fadahunsi in attendance, the event was embellished with a joyous ambience that went beyond shopping. Live music, kid-friendly play areas, culinary demos, and raffles with family-friendly prizes made the store opening a memorable one. Popular influencers such as Eki Socials, Mr Lilgaga, and Jenni4y were also present which kept the large audience lively and excited.

The grand opening took place close to famous sites like the Oba’s Palace and the Benin-City National Museum. Shoprite’s entry into the beautiful city detailed a celebration that is interwoven with the city’s rich cultural legacy.

Shoprite has made it clear: “We are here to stay.” With plans to invest in the local community, support local farmers, and prioritise customer satisfaction, Shoprite isn’t just a store, but a collage of shopping, fun, excitement, and a place where family and friends can enjoy quality time together.

The largest food retailer in Africa, Shoprite offers a world-class shopping experience for groceries, household items, and small appliances at consistently affordable costs. With 25 locations in Nigeria, it was founded in Lagos in 2005. The brand’s dedication to providing enormous value with budget-friendly prices and a large variety of products is further demonstrated by the recent inauguration of the Benin branch. No doubt, Shoprite is the most preferred retail store in Benin and other parts of the country.

Therefore, be ready to encounter a shopping experience that is unlike any other, whether you reside in Benin or are just visiting. Shoprite pledges to add convenience, value, and delight to every shopping experience with its premium produce, international brands, and friendly staff. Don’t miss out on the unbeatable prices, incredible variety, and welcoming environment that’s now part of Benin-City’s landscape

