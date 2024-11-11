Barely one and half years in the saddle, the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has posted record transformation of the hitherto dilapidated public healthcare institutions and facilities in the state culminating in several admirers in the state likening his feat to a revolution in the vital sector. Confronted with an unprecedented and embarrassing decay in the health sector in the state, upon assumption of office in May last year, the governor immediately declared a state of emergency in the sector.

To change the ugly scenario, Mr Lawal quickly started renovating, modernising, upgrading, equipping, and building new general hospitals across the state.

One year on, the hitherto decrepit, understaffed and life-threatening general hospitals now wear new looks, with state-of-the-art facilities, trained and well-remunerated physicians as well as other health workers for effective, safe, people-centred, timely, equitable, and integrated service delivery to the people.

