In what could be described as a major boost to the Nigerian maritime sector and international trade, the management of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), Lekki Freeport Terminal, and the Lagos Free Zone have launched the COSCO, ONE (Ocean Network Express), and ZIM alliance services at Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The launch of the services was signaled by the arrival of the E A Centaurus at Lekki Deep Sea Port on Friday, 8 November, 2024. The E A Centaurus, with an overall length of 277m and a container handling capacity of 7,000 TEU, is also the largest COSCO vessel to call Nigeria. It docked at the port at about 10:30 a.m.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Freeport Terminal, Christophe Cassang, explained that the launch of the service marks a crucial milestone in the terminal’s development and capacity expansion. He added that the launch of the service demonstrates the company’s commitment to becoming a leading maritime hub in West Africa.

“Through the strategic partnership with global shipping leaders such as COSCO, ONE, and ZIM, we are strengthening our position on the international stage and opening new opportunities for trade and industry in Nigeria and the region. Lekki Freeport Terminal is run by a well-trained workforce, passionate about meeting challenges of the future, and is equipped with the most advanced technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to meet the growing needs of the shipping lines and of our customers,” said Cassang.

In his remarks during the ceremony,the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Du Ruogang,described the launch of the new shipping line services as a true testament to the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s maritime future. Ruogang noted that the berthing of the EA Centaurus marked the first of bi-weekly calls to Lekki Deep Sea Port by COSCO, ONE, and ZIM shipping lines.He described the launch of the COSCO, ONE, and ZIM shipping lines as a symbol of the company’s unwavering dedication to positioning Lekki Port as a transformative force in the Nigerian maritime Industry.

“After 18 months of commencement of commercial operations and continued efforts, we are proud to welcome COSCO, ONE, and ZIM shipping lines to Lekki Port. With the bi-weekly calls of the consortium, we are realizing our vision of driving significant cargo volumes and further positioning Lekki Port to enhance the Nigerian maritime sector and improve business efficiency across the country.The achievement is not the end but rather the beginning,” he said.

In her statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja, described the launch of COSCO, ONE, and ZIM shipping lines services at Lekki Port as a momentous occasion and significant achievement not only for Lekki Port and Lekki Freeport Terminal but also for Lagos Free Zone as it is bound to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) to the zone.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“From one shipping line, we now have four shipping lines calling at the Lekki Deep Sea Port; it is significant because we now have more options that allow more customers access to the state-of-the-art facilities at the Lekki Port. It also allows the growth of enterprises in the Lagos Free Zone and, in fact, the entire Lekki economic axis.

“The companies can bring their raw materials through any of the four shipping lines and move them straight into the factories for production. They can also export finished goods to other parts of Africa and, indeed, the world. This is the economic rejuvenation we are all looking for, and Lekki Port and Lagos Free Zone are happy to be doing our part”, she said.

In their reaction, the COSCO, ONE, and ZIM shipping line representatives expressed their excitement about partnering with Lekki Port and Lekki Freeport Terminal. They expressed satisfaction with the world-class infrastructure and facilities available at the port. The companies were represented by the Deputy Managing Director of COSCO Shipping Lines Nigeria Limited, Rex Wang, Director, Ocean Network Express (Nigeria) Limited, Stefan Pedersen, and Managing Director, Lansal, Todd Rives.

Lekki Freeport Terminal is the only container terminal operator in Nigeria’s premier deep seaport, Lekki Port. It is operated by CMA Terminals, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, the world’s third-largest container shipping company.

It offers robust automation, digitization, and innovation in its processes, from vessel berthing to cargo delivery, while ensuring the highest global maritime safety standards. It is designed to bridge the supply chain gap and sustainably connect trade between Nigeria and the rest of the world.

Its vision is to simplify trade and facilitate economic development not only for Nigeria but for the entire West African continent.

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) is the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that the Nigerian Ports Authority awarded the concession agreement for the development and operations of the Lekki Deep Sea Port. LPLEL is required to develop, build, and operate a common-user multipurpose port. LPLEL is a joint venture enterprise owned by foreign promoters, Lekki Port Investment Holdings Inc (China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. and Tolaram), the Lagos State Government, and the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), established in 2012, is an award-winning port-based industrial zone (850 hectares) in Lagos, Nigeria, with over USD 2.75 billion realised investments since inception. Owned and promoted by Tolaram, LFZ is located in Lekki, the sunrise development corridor in Lagos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

