Keystone Bank Limited has commended Governor Dauda Lawal on his giant strides in human capital development in Zamfara State.

The bank’s Managing Director, Hassan Imam who led top management officials of the bank on a courtesy visit to the governor on Saturday at the Government House in Gusau, made the commendation.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the bank is renovating Sarkin Kudu Primary School and Sambo Secondary School, all in the state capital, Gusau, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Mr Imam disclosed that the management deliberated on the intervention area before deciding to focus on the complete renovation and overhaul of schools as part of its corporate social responsibility.

While praising the governor for his giant strides, the Keystone Bank managing director stated: “What you have achieved in just 17 months has surpassed what others have accomplished in over 20 years. You have excelled in education, health, and infrastructure. I don’t have enough time to list everything you have done for Zamfara State, but anyone visiting will witness the multi-billion-dollar construction of the metropolitan road.

“We are here to support you because we recognise the hard work you’re putting in. After much discussion, we decided to focus on education and chose two primary and secondary schools. We are conducting a complete renovation and overhaul of Sarkin Kudu Primary School and Sambo Secondary School, located in the state capital.

“As we speak, the contractors are already on site, and the work has commenced,” Mr Imam said.

Responding, Governor Lawal praised Keystone Bank’s efforts and stressed his commitment to making Zamfara State a favorable environment for all businesses.

“It is well known that we inherited a highly dysfunctional system in Zamfara State. However, this does not serve as an excuse for failing to perform. Instead, we are focused on finding the best ways to advance the state, and that is precisely what we are doing.

“Education is essential to everything we do in life today. It forms the backbone of a better society. In my administration, education is the second priority after security.

“I want to express my gratitude for this gesture. As I mentioned, this intervention will go down in history as a testament to your bank’s role in our success story.

“Insha’Allah, Zamfara will become an even greater state. I am committed to ensuring that we compete with other states in Nigeria in every aspect.

“I look forward to commissioning these schools shortly upon their completion. Thank you very much for this intervention,” the governor said.

