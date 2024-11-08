In response to the recent severe flooding impacting communities across Borno State, Saroafrica Group has mobilized essential relief materials worth 100 million naira to support those in need. This initiative underscores Saroafrica’s dedication to social responsibility and sustainable development in Nigeria.

The recent floods have devastated communities, displacing thousands, destroying homes, and disrupting lives across Borno State. Saroafrica’s relief efforts aim to provide immediate assistance to affected families, helping to foster resilience and support recovery within these communities.

The relief package, carefully designed to address urgent needs, includes essential cooking supplies and personal hygiene products valued at 100 million naira. The distribution of these items will be managed by the Borno Flood Relief Project Committee to ensure they reach impacted individuals effectively.

Speaking on the initiative, Rasheed Sarumi, Group Managing Director of Saroafrica emphasised the Group’s commitment to supporting Nigerians in times of hardship: “At Saroafrica, we believe in the transformative power of collective action to drive meaningful change. We are honoured to contribute to the recovery of the people of Borno State in the aftermath of the devastating September 10 flood.

“This donation reflects our enduring commitment to sustainable development and to empowering communities across Nigeria. We believe sustainable development is a shared responsibility, and that partnerships between the private and public sectors are pivotal during times like these,” Mr Sarumi added.

An official handover ceremony for the relief materials took place in Maiduguri, and was attended by State and Local government officials, community leaders, and representatives from Saroafrica.

This contribution from the Saroafrica Group exemplifies the positive impact of responsible private sector involvement in addressing urgent humanitarian needs and fostering sustainable recovery. Through strong partnerships and a commitment to social impact, Saroafrica Group continues to create positive outcomes for Nigerian communities and to advance national resilience.

Saroafrica is a family-owned, integrated agribusiness and consumer business Group with over 33 years of experience. Its leading subsidiaries include Saro Agrosciences Limited, Saro Agro-Allied Limited, Saro Lifecare Limited, and Saro Oil Palm Limited.

