Reckitt Nigeria recently hosted its Annual Commercial Conference where it also celebrated its Supplier Excellence Awards, acknowledging the critical role local supply partners play in enhancing in its manufacturing operations and value-chain and subsequently supporting the company’s localisation agenda.
This event showcased Reckitt Nigeria’s commitment to fostering robust partnerships with local partners, which is essential for driving economic growth and improving its supply chain efficiency. The awards recognised outstanding suppliers who have demonstrated exceptional quality, innovation, sustainability, on-time in-full adherence to delivery schedules and cost effectiveness.
According to Akbar Ali Shah,CEO, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, “In alignment with the Nigerian government localisation agenda, we remain committed to promoting domestic manufacturing, reducing imports and creating employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.
Speaking also about the Supplier Excellence Awards, Soprinye Banjo, Procurement Manager, Reckitt Nigeriaadded that Reckitt brands are synonymous with Quality, Excellence and Consumer Trust. Hence, we recognise that building the right sustainable partnerships is an enabler to unlocking our growth as we stay true to our purpose: to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.
The ceremony featured 10 supply partners across several verticals and had the following companies awarded. – BASF LFTZ, Veevee Paper Nigeria Limited, PolyProducts Nigeria Limited, Industrial Metalizing & Packaging Company (IMPCO), and Fountain Manufacturing Limited (FMCL).
Through its localisation agenda, Reckitt Nigeria continues to invest in sustainable practices and public initiatives, reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate entity. Reckitt is committed to fostering a culture of innovation, quality and sustainability, driving growth and prosperity for Nigeria.
