Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has ordered the immediate suspension of all non-statutory deductions, notably cooperative associations & commodity vendors deductions from salaries of the state’s civil servants.

Recently, many Zamfara state employees lodged complaints regarding deductions made through the state’s payroll system.

In a statement issued in Gusau, the spokesperson for the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the directive aims at outlawing all non-statutory deductions made through the Zamfara State government’s payroll.

The statement reads in part: “In his resolve to sanitize the Zamfara State Payroll system for more efficient management of state civil servants’ remuneration currently inundated with a lot of unauthorized and illegal deductions, Governor Dauda Lawal has ordered an immediate halt to all non-statutory deductions from workers’ salaries.

“The decision was made due to numerous complaints about deductions from workers’ salaries, some of which were used to facilitate an illegal surcharge of the workers in the name of cooperatives and commodity loan repayments.

“Governor Lawal has instructed the Commissioner of Finance to stop all of such deductions from workers’ salaries and to communicate the same information to all cooperative societies & other Commodity Vendors.

“For more clarity, the only allowed statutory deductions comprise the following:

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

PAYE; Union dues; NHF; ZAMCHEMA; Water rate; FMB (Rent to Own); FMB (Home Renovation); Housing Corp Loan.

“The present administration in Zamfara state is committed to implementing measures that support the welfare and development of the civil servants. This includes enhancing working conditions, providing necessary resources, and creating a conducive environment to ensure a highly competent, motivated, and productive workforce.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

