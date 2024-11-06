In 2024, inflation remains one of the major influential factors on the forex market in Nigeria. From mid-2024 to date, the ravaging inflation rate has averaged circa 24%, impelled further by currency depreciation boosted by rising production costs and general hunch disruption of supply chains.

More significantly, it has been the case that since mid-2023, the removal of fuel subsidies led to an increase in transportation costs, further inflating the prices of goods and services. This being said, the monetary tightening – through hiking interest rates-by the Central Bank of Nigeria, inflation has mounted pressure on the local currency.

It directly influences forex trends through high inflation, which erodes the value of the naira and, as such, makes imports more expensive, while also worsening foreign exchange shortages. Businesses and investors have struggled to cope with fluctuating exchange rates and the high demand for forex as a hedge against inflation has seen it remain high. For instance, HFM is a broker providing trading and investment services. It has focused on how economic uncertainties have transformed trading patterns, noting an increasing number of investors starting to use forex as a tool to manage inflation risk.

Interest Rates: Shaping Exchange Rate Dynamics

Inflation control has kept the CBN rather tight in monetary stance, hence a high-interest-rate regime throughout 2024. Early in 2024, the monetary policy rate was placed at 18.75%, reflecting efforts by the central bank to keep in check the upward pressures of inflation and stabilize the value of the naira. In these regards, a high borrowing cost remains an enduring challenge to business, dampening economic growth and investment. High interest rates tend to attract FPIs because investors have been scouting for better returns.

While this can dp forex reserves in the interim, this might also not be the workable solution to currency stability. The hallmark speculative tendency of such FPIs could lead to explosive outflows once the economy starts deteriorating further or when investors lose confidence in the naira. This scenario considerably played out in mid-2024 as foreign investors turned wary over concerns of the lingering forex liquidity hampering capital repatriation.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth and ForexMovements

Forecasts for the end of 2024 place GDP growth for Nigeria at 3.1%, on the back of transformed reforms in the oil sector, agricultural expansion and growing use of ICT and financial services. So far, policy changes have been geared toward increasing production and thereby revenue generation, again relating to forex availability and exchange rates. Growth remains uneven, with NAND confronting challenges in the industrial sector amidst inadequately developed infrastructure and high costs.

GDP growth at such a slow pace in front of an increasing population implies that these economic gains are not quite translating into higher living standards for the greater majority of Nigerians. The demand for forex was already high for imports, keeping the pressure on the naira. Adding to the complications, some geopolitical factors, like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, had popped up, causing s spate of volatility in the world prices of oil and hitting Nigeria’s revenue collections from its exports of oil-a major contributor to forexreserves.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Its Impact on Forex Supply

FDI trends in 2024 indeed show some modest improvement and this might possibly attract more inflows into the ICT and manufacturing industries. The government is working on creating an enabling investment climate through fiscal reforms. These adjustments and incentives must aim at stimulating FDI, which is critical for forex supply by infusing foreign currency into the economy.

Nevertheless, several challenges persist. The Hoy investors’ sentiments have remained weak due to security challenges, uncertainties over regulatory changes and a lack of adequate foreign exchange liquidity. The final 2024 forecast for FDI also remains conservative while the country has witnessed the exit of major companies due to unfavorable business environments. For instance, Shell and GSK have reduced their operations due to profitability challenges and currency-related headwinds.

The growth of capital importation encourages the improvement of forex availability, while larger demand for foreign currency among the local economy and markets of Nigeria commonly outruns its effect. Conclusion The interaction between inflation, interest rate, GDP growth and FDI trend will go a long way in influencing the forex market in Nigeria.

However, the forex market improvement is comparatively nurtured through economic reforms and growth across key sectors, such as oil, agriculture and technology. This progress, nonetheless, will heavily depend on the continued actualization of policy measures and effectively tackling various structural impediments, including infrastructure deficits, regulatory bottlenecks and ongoing security challenges.

These factors undermine economic resilience by raising business costs and deterring foreign investment, thereby affecting the stability of the forex market. Consistent efforts to enhance policy coherence and foster a more secure and business-friendly environment will be essential for sustaining any gains achieved in forex stability.

