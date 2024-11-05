The Noella Foundation hosted the Life After School summit 2024 (LAS24) at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, with over 500 final-year students from various higher institutions across Lagos State in attendance. The summit provided students with valuable insights, practical career advice, and essential tools to ease their transition into the competitive job market.

The event featured three interactive workshops focused on critical career-readiness skills: personal branding and navigating job search, CV writing & review, along with a professional headshot session for every attendee. In addition, a panel discussion featuring accomplished professionals shared knowledge on career opportunities, essential skills, certifications, and pathways to success.

Students also had the opportunity to win exciting prizes during the event. Mrs Layal Jade Tinubu, Co-Founder of The Noella Foundation, opened the summit by expressing her enthusiasm for empowering the next generation of leaders. In her remarks, she said, “At the Noella Foundation, we are committed to preparing our youth for a bright and successful future. The Life After School summit is our way of providing students with the tools they need to confidently transition into the workforce and pursue their career goals. We believe that by equipping them with the right knowledge and skills, we are helping shape the future of Nigeria’s workforce.”

The event’s highlight was the panel discussion, which brought together industry leaders from diverse sectors. Each speaker shared key insights into their career journeys, offering practical tips on navigating the job market and excelling in their respective fields. The panelists emphasized the importance of acquiring relevant certifications, continuous learning, and cultivating a growth mindset. Among the panelists were Olufumilayo Gbemudu, Shehu Tijani Abdullahi, Adaora Mbelu and Dotun Ajibola. Others were Kari Tukur,Christabel Chidiebere and author Japheth Omojuwa.

Special guests at the programme were the Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Charles Odii, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Sunday Asefon, along with a surprise appearance by Afrobeats star Davido.

In his remarks, Chairman and co-founder of the Noella Foundation, Seyi Tinubu spoke on the work the Foundation is doing, helping Nigerian youths develop skills that are needed for life and the workplace. “Our aim is to create an environment where our students and youths are able to learn the skills that will make them compete anywhere in the world. LAS24 is the first step in this journey.”

Commenting further on the success of the event, Layal Jade Tinubu added, “The passion displayed by these students today is truly inspiring and shows that Nigerian youth are determined to take on the great opportunities that the future holds. We hope that LAS24 has given them the confidence to take the next steps in their professional journeys as they prepare to contribute meaningfully to society.” As a follow-up to the summit, the Noella Foundation will host the Life After School Bootcamp for 240 selected students, providing in-depth career development training and further preparing them for their future roles in the workforce.

