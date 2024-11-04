Applications are now open for the Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP) 2025 Grant Cycle.

The Family Economic Advancement Programme is an empowerment programme formulated to empower Nigerian families for economic self-sufficiency and social integration.

As an empowerment programme, FEAP seeks to promote and strengthen Nigerian families in the local government areas in Nigeria through outcomes-driven policy engagements and inclusive resourcing that help the Nigerian family shape the future long-term development plans of the country. It also aims to launch initiatives and speed up private sector involvement in economic development.

The primary focus of the Family Economic Advancement Programme, to FEAP is poverty alleviation as well as economic empowerment through the institution of necessary micro-economic activities at various localities within the country in a sustainable manner as an essential element for poverty eradication and self-economic empowerment of the family and individuals.

Its sole aim is eradicating massive poverty. With the expertise of the participating banks, the programme is a suitable policy capable of reducing the economic hardship of the country.

All selected applicants will be awarded an empowerment FEAP grant of ₦100,000 monthly each for a period of 1 year for all beneficiaries.

Eligibility for FEAP Programme

To be eligible for the FEAP Application, you must:

1. Applicants must be a Nigerian citizen.

2. Applicants must be a member of either a nuclear or extended family.

3. Applicants must have a National Identification Number (NIN).

4. Applicants must be of the ages 18-65 years old.

5. Applicants must have good verbal and written communication skills.

Application Deadline

Application closes 12 midnight of Friday, 20th December, 2024.

The Family Economic Advancement Program (FEAP) Registration portal is accessible at https://feap.ng/

NB. If you have earlier applied and still not selected, you can follow the above link to resubmit your application.

