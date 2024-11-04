Oando Plc, Africa’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider, is set to participate as a Diamond Sponsor at African Energy Week (AEW), one of the most prominent conferences in the African energy industry. Themed “Invest in African Energies: Energy Growth Through an Enabling Environment”, the 2024 edition of AEW is scheduled to commence today, 4 November until 8 November, 2024, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, South Africa.

African Energy Week (AEW), organised by the African Energy Chamber, is an interactive conference, exhibition and networking event featuring panel discussions, investor forums, industry summits, and one-on-one meetings, all aimed at reshaping the trajectory of Africa’s energy development. This annual event brings together African energy leaders, global investors, and key decision-makers across the public and private sectors for four days of intensive dialogue on the future of Africa’s energy industry.

The recent wave of divestments by oil and gas majors in Nigeria have created opportunities for indigenous companies to expand their portfolios and market presence. Oando Energy Resources leads this effort, following its recent acquisition of Italian Eni’s Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC); consolidating both entities into Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited (OERNL).

As a thought leader in the sector and a company pioneering the evolution of Africa’s oil and gas industry, Oando Plc’s Executive team led by Group Chief Executive Wale Tinubu CON will join industry heavyweights such as Chevron, Nigeria LNG Company (NLNG), Kosmos Energy, Seplat, Vaalco Energy, Shearwater, etc, as well as African Ministers and regulators to share valuable insights on the strategies required to reshape and advance the continent’s energy industry for the betterment of Africa and her people.

Wale Tinubu will be delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony titled ‘Transforming Africa’s Energy Landscape through Strategic M&A’. Mr Tinubu will delve into Oando’s strategic vision for the future of the African energy sector, highlighting the role of strategic mergers and acquisitions in driving growth and innovation.

Ainojie Alex Irune, Executive Director, Oando Plc and Managing Director, OERNL, will also be sharing his insights at a fireside chat and panel discussion at the Upstream E&P Forum. The panel session, titled “Opportunities with Nigerian Independent Operators” will bring together Nigeria’s leading independent operators to discuss the importance of indigenous ownership and their plans for the coming years. The discussions will focus on partnership opportunities, operational efficiency and innovation, technical skills and local capacity development in the African energy sector.

Leveraging his insights on the financing architecture of Oando’s recent acquisition of NAOC, Adeola Ogunsemi, Chief Financial Officer, Oando PLC, will join the Energy Finance Summit’s panel discussion on “Spotlight on African M&A”.

Other Executive speakers from the company include recently appointed President/CEO, Oando Clean Energy (OCEL), Ademola Ogunbanjo who will be speaking on opportunities and challenges to e-Mobility adoption in Africa, using the company’s experience from its ongoing sustainable transport initiative with the Lagos Ministry of Transportation, and Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) as a case study.

Additionally, Ayotola Jagun, Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, Oando PLC, will participate in a panel on “ESG Financing in the African Energy Sector” to explore the role of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in attracting investment, enhancing corporate reputation, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Other AEW attendees who will be contributing to engaging discourse include Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of Stae for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Nigeria; Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Nigeria; Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO); Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Kuwait; Professor Benedict Oramah; and President and Board Chairman, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), amongst others.

The story of Oando is one of opportunity meeting preparation. Over the past 30 years, the integrated energy company has made deliberate and strategic decisions, including significant pivots, positioning itself to lead Nigeria’s oil and gas industry’s transition from International Oil Company dominance to indigenous players capable of surpassing international standards. By participating in this year’s African Energy Week, Oando aims to share its journey to becoming Africa’s first International Oil Company.

