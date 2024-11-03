Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has advised newly elected local government (LG) chairmen in the state to distribute dividends of democracy equitably, without prejudice to political affiliation, gender, religious beliefs or ethnic background.

The governor who gave this advice at the swearing in ceremony of the chairmen at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna on Friday, said allocations to the local governments in the state would be made public.

“Your allocation from the Federation Account will be public knowledge, necessitating transparency and accountability. Be available, accessible, responsive and fair in your dealings,’’ he added.

He enjoined them to be transparent and accountable in the handling of public finances.

Mr Sani told them, ‘’you are taking charge as captains of local governments when the third tier of government has been granted financial autonomy.

According to him, local government chairmen are grassroots leaders who are closest to the people, so they should be the people’s voices, advocates, and champions.

‘’Listen to their concerns, address their fears, and harness their potentials. Empower the people to participate in governance and ensure their voices are heard. In the words of Robert W. Flack: ‘Local government is the foundation of democracy; if it fails, democracy will fail.’’’’, he pointed out.

He implored the chairmen to provide‘’ rural infrastructure, boosting agriculture, building and upgrading health centres and primary schools, enhancing economic and social services and ensuring sustainable natural resource use.’’

He also enjoined them to align with the state government’s rural transformation agenda and link up communities not covered by state roads.

‘’During your campaigns, you engaged with communities, listened to their concerns, and received feedbacks on their needs. I charge you to prioritise these needs, guided by the principles of equity, inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

‘’You are assuming office at a critical time when our people expect a great deal from politicians and leaders. It is your responsibility to restore their faith in politics and local governance,’’ he reminded.

While congratulating the chairmen, he urged the people of Kaduna State to hold their ‘’leaders accountable, demand transparency, participate in the budgeting process, and insist on quality service delivery.’’

The Governor pointed out that the people’s ‘’engagement is crucial to ensuring transparency, accountability, and quality service delivery in the State

