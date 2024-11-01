It’s another Black Friday season and TECNO is here again with a mouthful of unbeatable deals, exciting prizes, and massive rewards! From November 1st to 30th November, TECNO’s Black Friday Promo will give you the chance to score big on your favourite devices while unlocking amazing prizes every week. Whether you’re buying for yourself or looking for the perfect gift for a loved one, TECNO’s Black Friday promo promises incredible value.

During this period, TECNO customers across Nigeria will enjoy instant discounts on some of TECNO’s most popular models. You can save up to ₦5,000 on POVA 6 Neo (128+8), ₦15,000 on the POVA 6 Neo (256+8) and the SPARK 20 Pro (256+8), and ₦20,000 on the CAMON 20 (256+12). But that’s not all!!!

With the purchase of any POP 9, SPARK 30, CAMON 30, or PHANTOM device, customers receive a scratch card that puts them in pole position to win one of three exciting prizes; 100% cashback, 50% cashback, or a TECNO gift item. Scratch cards are redeemable every Friday in November, meaning you have multiple chances to win week after week.

With every purchase of a POP 9, SPARK 30, CAMON30, or PHANTOM series device, you qualify for the Weekly Shopping Spree Raffle. Each Friday, one lucky winner from each part of Nigeria will enjoy an exhilarating 30-second shopping spree worth ₦500,000, making TECNO’s Black Friday Promo an exciting opportunity for customers to fulfil their dreams.

To ensure you don’t miss any updates on winners, new deals, and weekly prizes, follow TECNO on social media and keep an eye on the hashtag #TECNOBlackFriday2024. This is your chance of the year to save, win, and fully experience the thrill of TECNO’s Black Friday Promo! Stay connected with TECNO on Instagram, Facebook, and X to catch all the amazing offers and updates.

