Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has applauded Governor Godwin Obaseki for his transformative vision and determination to improve Edo State’s health sector.

Mr Lawal was the guest of honour at the commissioning, matriculation, and 60th anniversary of the Edo College of Health Sciences and Technology (EdoCOHEST) held in Benin City on Wednesday.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that after the college was commissioned, the governors toured the state-of-the-art facilities at the buildings.

While delivering his remark, Governor Lawal proposed that the two states establish a student exchange programme, allowing students from sister health schools in Zamfara to attend Edo College for a semester.

He said: “It is truly an honour and a privilege to be here at the instance of my brother and the good people of beautiful and great Edo State to share in this significant milestone in the life of the Edo College of Health Sciences and Technology, especially the matriculating students.

“As we gather here, I am reminded of the transformative power of vision and determination under the capable and visionary leadership of His Excellency, My brother Governor Obaseki, who has rekindled hope in Edo State that with a clear vision, excellence is possible despite all odds in our dear country.

“When I listened to the details of this whole project, I applaud and commend my brother for this shining example of what can be achieved when resilience, vision, and dedication come together.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“For the students being matriculated here today, I will say you are our symbol of hope and pride. You represent the boundless potential of Edo State and our country in general. So do not limit yourself.

“Study and excel in your studies; protect the investment my brother has made here for yourselves and future generations of students.

“Aside from producing health professionals, I pray that this institution will be a bridge to connect people, create jobs, and foster economic growth both within and outside Edo State, as it also stands as a testament to the resilience and potential of unlocked talents.”

Governor Obaseki, in his remarks, thanked Governor Lawal for honouring the invitation of the good people of Edo State.

“I am deeply grateful to you, my brother, the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Dauda Lawal, for joining me at the tri-faceted event, which included the commissioning, matriculation, and 60th anniversary of the Edo College of Health Sciences and Technology (EdoCOHEST).”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

