Cryptocurrency is trending in Africa due to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) easing its stance on digital assets. The SEC is rallying up its resources to encourage young traders in Nigeria to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. These digital tokens can be traded in large volumes throughout the day while being monitored by the SEC to earn money legally in African countries.

Can the SEC reshape the future of cryptocurrency in Africa?

The SEC is the highest regulatory body that protects investors in Nigeria. It is in charge of developing and regulating financial markets in Africa to provide efficient ways for people to contribute to the nation’s economy. Cryptocurrency is fairly new to Africa, requiring the SEC to assist crypto operators to ensure safe and transparent methods of trading.

All crypto platforms in Africa must be registered with the SEC to operate seamlessly. The SEC can inspect suspicious crypto platforms and traders at any time to conduct inquiries about their transactions. It also prevents crypto exchanges and trading systems from manipulating the financial market to reshape the future of cryptocurrency.

Emomotimi Agama, the Director-General of the SEC in Nigeria, has stated that African investors are drawn to the secrecy behind crypto trading. He has also cautioned new crypto traders to build a risk management system around their investments for the best results. A majority of crypto traders in Nigeria might not even have bank accounts, making digital transactions easier without documentation. Crypto wallets can be opened for free in Africa, letting crypto investors begin trading to earn an income.

SEC approves 2 new crypto platforms for Nigerians

Crypto traders will be thrilled to find out that the SEC has recently approved crypto platforms like Busha Digital Limited and Quidax Technologies to operate in the African country. It allows new investors to trade digital tokens and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoins without severe restrictions to make profits and diversify their financial portfolio. The news of these approvals has motivated Nigerians to start trading cryptocurrencies by tapping into the financial market.

Nigeria will be joining leading countries like Germany, Singapore, and Canada, in trading digital tokens on approved crypto exchanges. The SEC is playing a key role in granting access to a global market for crypto traders in Africa. Trading Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Monero can potentially have a positive impact on the economy.

Busha Digital Limited offers Nigerians a simple and safe cryptocurrency exchange to manage their finances. It has over 800,000 verified crypto traders on the platform and supports up to 45 different types of cryptocurrencies. Africans can buy, sell, and swap cryptocurrencies in an instant on Busha. The zero-fee policy for crypto transactions on Busha reduces the cost of trading cryptocurrencies compared to other crypto exchanges that are available online. Nigerians can effortlessly schedule recurring buys to save time on Busha while purchasing Bitcoins to grow their digital assets.

Mobile traders can download the Quidax app on their smartphones to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on the move. It is one of the fastest crypto exchanges in the world. Quidax is also the first crypto platform to be licensed by the SEC in Nigeria. Crypto investors can buy and hold digital assets and tokens on Quidax for longer durations and increased profits. Beginners can interact with the online community on Quidax to learn new skills to improve their trading on the crypto exchange to boost their portfolio.

Meme coin $Davido is under the SEC scanner

The SEC is looking into $Davido, a meme coin named after the Nigerian singer, Davido. He has released 4 albums including A Good Time, A Better Time, and Timeless, to become a star in Africa. Davido started his own record label, Davido Music Worldwide, and has signed Nigerian artists like Dremo and Peruzzi.

Meme coins are digital assets that are inspired by internet memes. Unlike the top cryptocurrencies on the market such as Bitcoin, $Davido can’t be used to pay for goods and services. Africans can buy $Davido to support the young singer and his musical talents. Davido has won several awards as a musician, including 2 Nigeria Entertainment Awards, 2 BET awards, and 2 MTV Africa Music Awards. He has also been nominated for 3 Grammys.

$Davido is considered a risk by the SEC. People investing in $Davido need to be prepared to incur losses. Most crypto exchanges do not allow trading $Davido as a crypto pair, limiting the options to buy and sell the meme coin. Davido is currently touring the Netherlands to promote his latest album, Timeless, for his fans.

Unlicensed crypto activity is regulated by the SEC

The SEC is taking regulatory measures to restrict unlicensed crypto activity in Nigeria. It has promised a more secure infrastructure for cryptocurrencies to trade in massive volumes. Just weeks after approving 2 new crypto exchanges in Nigeria, the SEC is open to reviewing upcoming crypto companies that have applied for licenses under the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Program (ARIP). It has also stated that any unlicensed crypto operators in Nigeria will be blocked from providing their services to people.

African crypto businesses that are identified as virtual asset service providers (VASPs) and crypto exchanges must pay N300,000 as a registration fee to the SEC. The processing fee for unlicensed crypto companies has been increased to N1 million after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) hiked their licensing fee for international money transfer operations. The SEC is actively involved with crypto companies in Nigeria at every step of their journey to guide their progress.

