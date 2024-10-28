Kaduna State Government has embarked on an ambitious free medical screening programme targeting 500,000 residents for non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The Governor of the State, Uba Sani disclosed this during the official launch of “Project 10 Million – Know Your Number, Control Your Number”, held in Kaduna on Monday.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Musa said Mr Sani was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe. According to him, the alarming statistics concerning NCDs in Nigeria cannot be ignored.

“These silent killers, primarily cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and hypertension are responsible for 27% of annual deaths in the country, claiming approximately 447,800 lives each year.

Mr Sani added that the disturbing fact is that the likelihood of dying from these conditions between ages 30 and 70 stands at 17% – striking at the heart of the productive population.

The governor stressed that the initiative, aptly named “Project 10 Million – Know Your Number, Control Your Number,” is not just another healthcare programme, saying It is a comprehensive intervention strategy aligned with the national campaign of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum to combat the rising prevalence of NCDs.

He disclosed that the approach is both strategic and inclusive, covering all three senatorial zones of the state through designated screening locations including primary healthcare centres, general hospitals, markets, motor parks, higher institutions, and government offices.

“What sets this programme apart is its comprehensive nature. Beyond just screening, we are providing: Health education on major NCDs, blood pressure measurement, blood glucose testing, immediate counseling, referral services, and data collection to inform future health policies.

“We recognise that the battle against NCDs is complicated by various risk factors including tobacco use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, and air pollution. This is why our approach emphasises both detection and education.

“This programme aligns perfectly with our SUSTAIN Agenda and our commitment to human capital development. By prioritising preventive healthcare and early detection, we are investing in the future of our state. A healthy population is crucial for economic development and social progress.

“I must commend the exceptional work of our Team Health under the leadership of the Commissioner of Health, the Ministry’s management, and all dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to bring this initiative to fruition. Your commitment to public health is truly commendable.

“To the people of Kaduna State, I urge you to take full advantage of this free screening programme. Knowledge is power, and knowing your health status is the first step toward a healthier life. The screening locations have been strategically chosen to ensure accessibility for all residents, particularly those in underserved communities.

“Kaduna State is proud to be among the first states to launch this programme, demonstrating our position as a leader in healthcare innovation in Nigeria.

“This programme is not just about meeting healthcare targets; it’s about saving lives, protecting families, and building a healthier, more prosperous Kaduna State.

“As I declare this programme officially launched, let us remember that health is not merely the absence of disease, but a fundamental human right and the foundation upon which we build our dreams and aspirations. Together, we can create a healthier Kaduna State for all,” Governor Sani added.

In his goodwill messages, the representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Ahmad Bello disclosed that the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum (NHCF), through Project 10 Million, has set a transformative goal: to screen and treat 10 million Nigerians, bringing vital health services closer to communities across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is a crucial step toward closing health gaps, as we aim to ensure that every new case is promptly confirmed and linked to treatment and that existing cases receive the follow-up care they deserve.

“Our collaborative efforts today extend beyond immediate screening and care, as this project will enhance data collection on NCD prevalence, strengthen multi-sectoral partnerships, and contribute to the creation of lasting NCD registers in all states, including Kaduna.

“Together, these actions will inform policies, advance health planning, and ultimately improve the well-being of our people.

“WHO and its partners applaud the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Senator Uba Sani, and the steadfast commitment of Kaduna State’s health stakeholders, who continue to prioritise the health and well-being of every citizen.

“WHO and all partners here remain committed to providing ongoing support as Kaduna State moves forward in achieving healthier, more resilient communities,” he added.

