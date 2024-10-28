Tech innovator, Human Mobile Devices (HMD), has spearheaded the dumbphone trend by reimagining feature phone classics for the modern day as consumers sought to limit their screen time for their own mental wellbeing. The European phone manufacturer then picked the issue of hard-to-maintain and fix technology by introducing smartphones that can easily be repaired.

The tech disruptor brings to consumers the affordable HMD Skyline, which marries detox and repairability as well as a camera packed full of tricks – including a 108MP hybrid OIS triple rear camera. With the all-new Capture Fusion, 4 x Zoom and Portrait Mode for stunning 50mm shots with natural bokeh effect. Detox Mode is also available and brings a dumbphone function to a smartphone – it is designed to help users when they want to step away from that always on feeling by deactivating a bespoke selection of apps or contacts.

HMD Skyline also debuts a new era for smartphone design called Gen2 Repairability; your friendly service centre can simply pop off the back cover, remove some screws, and get that screen replaced nice and quickly.

In testament to its super-powerful photo capabilities, Human Mobile Devices has turned to Gen Z superstar snapper Rosanna Elettra to test drive the new HMD Skyline, capturing ten striking images shot and edited entirely on HMD Skyline following a group of Gen Z fashionistas on a night out.

Celebrity photographer Rosanna Elettra took the HMD Skyline for a test drive, she commented: “I’ve had the joy of capturing acclaimed artists like Rhianna, Central Lee, Aitch and Cara Delevingne. HMD Skyline is Gen Z’s dream device, so I wanted to show the phone in its natural habitat, in scenes dripping in Gen Z culture. I’m used to shooting celebrities, but I loved turning the camera on Human Mobile Device’s latest launch and taking its super impressive camera for a test drive. The shots – all taken on the phone – are super cool, stylish and have main character energy – just like Skyline.”

Lars Silberbauer, Global CMO of Human Mobile Devices, said; “Human Mobile Devices is human by design…and that’s what we’ve done with HMD Skyline, put consumers first. There are so many great functions on this phone to call out. The camera is a creator’s dream, a step-changing detox mode too. And it looks absolutely beautiful.”

Skyline has been built with a progressive Gen Z audience firmly in mind so the camera capabilities are stand-out and seemingly endless. The 50MP front camera comes with autofocus and eye-tracking to ensure the sharpest of selfies, and with Skyline, creators don’t even need to press a button or set a timer to take a picture. The device comes with in-built ‘selfie gesture’ hardware, which means all users have to do is to look at the phone while making the universal peace sign (or one of three other hand signs) to activate the camera. You can also create video selfies in 4k on this device.

The 108MP Hybrid OIS triple rear camera is equally impressive. This camera really is ready for any shot, portrait mode allows for stunning 50mm shots with beautiful natural bokeh effect and crisp close-ups can be achieved with the x4 zoom function. Night Mode 3.0 balances exposure and preserves detail and stunning scenery and group shots can be captured using the 0.5x ultra-wide mode and there’s AI Capture Fusion too to add maximum detail to zoom images.

A smartphone with dumbphone functionality: Detox Mode shuts down your socials

And the good news just keeps on coming. The super-slick smartphone for the ages will come with a powerful new in-built Detox Mode with bespoke app and contact blocking, allowing users to tailor their detox to their needs, focus on the real world and enjoy a balanced smartphone experience whenever they need a break from the digital world.

With the digital detox movement continuing to gather pace, particularly among Gen Z, it is a timely technological advance that stands above competitors detox functions which usually only silence apps and notifications.

The cherries on top

HMD Skyline’s battery has up to 48 hours2 per charge, and you can charge wirelessly with any magnetized Qi2 charger. The battery stays in great shape for hundreds of charges, and has been tested by Human Mobile Devices to maintain at least 80% of its original capacity after 800 full charging cycles. 3 And if it ever does need replacing, you can gain easy access thanks to its unique repairable design.

Thanks to its display and sound specs, Skyline is a fantastic device for entertainment. Everything from short reels to high-end games will get the color and clarity they deserve with the bright OLED display, boasting a 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 video playback, and they’ll sound ace with the stereo speakers. At the heart of it all is a Snapdragon®️ 7s Gen 2 chipset, made for high performance and smooth multitasking.

You can make your HMD Skyline even more “you” with the Custom Button. Users can set it up to do one thing when they hold the button down, and another when they double press it. It’s your personal shortcut to your favorite game, navigating home, asking the AI-powered assistant of your choice burning life

