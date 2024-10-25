The Jigawa State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving internally generated revenue (IGR) while ensuring fairness and protection for vulnerable groups.
The mechanism for this was unfolded by the government during a one-day training event organised by the Jigawa Internal Revenue Service (JIRS) in collaboration with Christian Aid and the Jigawa Tax Justice and Governance Platform. Key stakeholders at the event highlighted the importance of professionalism, transparency, and equity in the state’s tax system.
In his welcome address, the Special Assistant to the governor on Presumptive Tax, Muhammad Abdu Dutse, emphasised the state’s strategy to increase IGR through enhanced tax collection mechanisms.
Mr Dutse stressed the importance of safeguarding poor and vulnerable groups by investing in the state’s Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) and the Jigawa Engagement and Enlightenment Team (JEET).
|
He further spoke on plans to develop a presumptive tax framework aimed at ensuring vertical equity, guaranteeing that tax policies are fair and just across all segments of the population.
Delivering the keynote speech, Nasir Sabo Idris, Chairman of JIRS, who was represented by the director, revenue operations of the service, expressed gratitude to the organisers and urged his team to maintain professionalism when engaging with taxpayers.
He also announced the appointment of a new officer, equipped with the necessary tools, to serve as the state GRM desk officer. Additionally, he announced the establishment of a dedicated GRM Committee, led by the legal advisor and key directors, to handle taxpayer grievances effectively and ensure smooth resolution processes.
The leader of Jigawa Tax Justice, in his address, reiterated the platform’s commitment to strengthening institutional competence. He emphasised the need to prevent overburdening and harassment of taxpayers while simultaneously boosting the state’s tax collection efforts.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999