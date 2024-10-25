Arla Foods, the farmer-owned dairy co-operative, recently hosted its inaugural Arla-Damau Open Day where it gathered key industry stakeholdersat the Arla Farm in Damau, Kaduna, to catalyze local dairy production in Nigeria.

The Arla Farm was honoured to bring together Kaduna state and Federalgovernment officials, local dairy farmers, agricultural stakeholders, andstudents from veterinary universities among othersto experience firsthand Arla’s cutting-edge milk production facilities and sustainable farming practices.

Since its inauguration in May 2023, the Arla Farm has operated as a core component of the local dairy community in Kaduna where it collaborates with local dairy farmers to optimize milk production yields, prioritize animal welfare practices and support economic growth.

Attendees at the Open Day were given an exclusive tour of the farm, where they witnessed innovative dairy production processes, from cow welfare and feed practices to advanced milking technologies designed to ensure the highest quality milk.Guests also had the opportunity to visit the exhibition stands of about 20 local and international partner companies who showcased their dairy farming products and services during the open day.

Students from veterinary universities in the region participated in the event, gaining valuable exposure to practical applications of their studies. “It’s crucial that we encourage the next generation of veterinary and dairy professionals by bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world practices,” said Senior. Manager for Raw MilkProduction Mr. Snorri Sigurdsson. “We hope that events like these will inspire more young people to pursue careers in sustainable dairy farming and agribusiness.”

The Open Day also highlighted Arla’s collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Agriculture and Kaduna State Government, underscoring the importance of public-private partnerships in driving sustainable growth in the Nigerian dairy sector. As part of this, Arla continues to support the Damau Household Project, an initiative by the Kaduna State government aimed at empowering local households through dairy farming.

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe stated that the Arla Farm has significantly strengthened the dairy sector, empowering local communities and contributing to the economy of the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Today’s Open Day is a celebration of what we can achieve when we come together with a shared vision – a vision of a sustainable, innovative, and prosperous agricultural sector in Nigeria,” said Elele Ogunsanya, Senior Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager, Arla Global Dairy Products Ltd. “The Arla-Damau Open Day reinforcesour core mission to empower local capacity and boost local production through our collective efforts and investments towardbuilding sustainable dairy processes and infrastructure in Nigeria. We have identified the need to share and spread our knowledge, and today we showcase some of the most advanced practices in sustainable dairy farmingthat not only reduce our environmental impact but also increase the efficiency and productivity of our operations.”

Arla’s commitment to support under the Partnership for Green and Productive Dairy (PGPD) project, its content development initiatives, green dairy farming practices, and integration of advanced technology continue to effect key developments in the industry’s journey to scaling local production and building a sustainable environment for dairy farmers to thrive. The Arla-Damau Open Day underscores the company’s progress on its ambition to strengthen local dairy production, support economic growth, and contribute to Nigeria’s food security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

