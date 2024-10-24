The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, has lauded Governor Dauda Lawal’s commitment and continued support to the military operations in Zamfara State.

The minister made the remarks on Thursday when he visited the governor at the Zamfara Government House. He also visited the Joint Taskforce Northwest Operation Fansar Yamma headquarters in Gusau where he charged the troops to capture notorious bandit, Bello Turji.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the minister’s visit was aimed at enhancing collaboration between the state government and the Ministry of Defence.

The statement added that issues of concern were discussed by the minister and the governor as a follow-up to the earlier meeting in the week of Mr Badaru with Mr Lawal and his Katsina counterpart, Dikko Radda at the Defence Ministry, Abuja.

The minister said the successes of the ongoing operation against bandits in the state are linked to the continued support of Governor Lawal’s administration.

“We have started to see improvements, thanks to the support of His Excellency, the Governor of Zamfara State.

“He provided accommodation for the command, logistics, long-distance surveillance cameras, vehicles, and fuel. He even supplied the troops with gun trucks. Your Excellency, we thank you.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Governor Lawal restated his government’s willingness to cooperate with all security agencies to ensure a peaceful Zamfara.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Minister of Defence, who is here today to discuss the security situation in Zamfara.

“Some few days ago, the governor of Katsina state and I were in the minister’s office at the Defence Ministry, where we discussed pressing issues.

“You can see, after two days, the Minister is here with us. This is commendable and a show of commitment from the minister’s side.

“Zamfara is facing many security challenges, but as a responsible government, we are all out to seek assistance, synergy, and cooperation. We are committed to providing all assistance to the troops.

“We are taking this fight to the bandits because we won’t continue to remain defensive. What I have seen so far suggests that the banditry issue will become history, God willing.

“I have made commitments to the Minister. In addition, I have procured ten bulletproof buffalo gun trucks for the military. Other logistics are also in place and will be made available to the security forces to aid them in fighting banditry.

“If we could address the banditry challenges in Zamfara, 90% of the problem would be solved.

“I appeal to the troops, especially the military, that we need them. I am confident they have what it takes to finish this fight.

“I am committed, and I am with you. I thank you all, especially the Honourable Minister who creates time to be with us.”

Earlier, The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, said the successes of the ongoing operation against bandits are linked to the continued support of Governor Lawal’s administration.

“We have started to see improvements, thanks to the support of His Excellency, the Governor of Zamfara State.

“He provided accommodation for the command, logistics, long-distance surveillance cameras, vehicles, and fuel. He even supplied the troops with gun trucks. Your Excellency, we thank you.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

