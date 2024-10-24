In celebration of World Food Day (WFD) on 16 October, Olam Agri, a leading player in the food, feed and fibre sectors, has reinforced its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s food security by sponsoring a series of impactful events under the Eko World Food Day initiative, donated 800 food boxes to vulnerable communities, and commissioned boreholes to enhance access to clean water forkey farming communities.

Key activities to mark global World Food Dayincluded the Eko Food Day initiative, sponsored by Olam Agri, highlighted the importance of increasing domestic food production and promoting healthy diets for Lagos State residents.Other activities included a Road Walk organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, a Food Systems Champions’ Summit bringing together agro-industry stakeholders, a Lagos Agricultural Scholars Quiz Competition for secondary school students, and the World Food Day Grand Finale hosted by the Lagos State Governor.

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Bisola Olusanya, praised Olam Agri’s contributions, stating, “Olam Agri is an essential partner in transforming the Lagos food production landscape. Their robust production, processing, packaging, and distribution capacity plays a critical role in scaling growth across the food value chain. This partnership with the state government is essential for achieving our shared goals in food security.”

In addition to sponsoring these transformative events, Olam Agri partnered with the Lagos Food Bank to distribute 800 food boxes, valued at ₦13 million, to vulnerable residents. Five hundred of the food boxes went to vulnerable residents of Makoko and Ajegunle and 300 food boxes allocated towards hunger relief in flood-affected areas of Maiduguri, supporting displaced individuals with much-needed food aid.

Furthering its support for communities, Olam Agri has committed boreholes in Baure and Agon, two key farming communities in Nasarawa where the company operates rice and sesame units to be commissioned this October. These boreholes will provide clean drinking water, enhance food security, and boost agricultural productivity by reducing the risks of waterborne diseases and improving overall community health.

Anil Nair, Managing Director of Olam Agri Nigeria, emphasised the company’s dedication to food security, stating, “The right to food and nutrition is fundamental to inclusive growth. We are committed to expanding access to quality, nutritious, affordable food for all Nigerians. Our social investment projects, such as sponsoring the Eko World Food Day, distributing food boxes, and commissioning boreholes, directly contribute to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope agenda and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of zero hunger.”

Mr Nair also acknowledged the importance of partnerships, adding, “We are grateful to the Lagos State Government for the opportunity to collaborate on improving local food production. Our efforts during World Food Day underscore our commitment to supporting critical initiatives that strengthen food security in Nigeria.”

As part of its internal engagement for World Food Day, Olam Agri hosted a food Competition for employees, promoting inclusion and collaboration within the workplace. Recognised as a Top Employer, Olam Agri continues to foster a dynamic and supportive work environment.

Olam Agri is a market leading, differentiated food, feed and fibre agri-business with a global origination footprint, processing capabilities and deep understanding of market needs built over 33 years. With a strong presence in high-growth emerging markets and products across grains & oilseeds, integrated feed & protein, rice, edible oils, specialty grains & seeds, cotton, wood products, rubber and commodity financial services, Olam Agri is at the heart of global food and agri-trade flows with 38.3 million MT in volume traded in 2022.

Olam Group is a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed, and fibre to 20,200customers worldwide. Our value chain spans over 60 countries and includes farming, processing, anddistribution operations, as well as a global network of farmers.

