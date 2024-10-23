Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal and his Katsina State counterpart, Dikko Radda held a closed-door meetings with the Defence Minister, Badaru Abubakar and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu on Tuesday in Abuja.

The two strategic meetings took place at the Ministry of Defence and the NSA’ office, according to a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Zamfara governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris. The statement disclosed that the meetings extensively discussed a recommendation from the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) security committee.

The statement added that the group organised a two-day roundtable discussion in Abuja on 23 January, 2024, chaired by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“Yesterday, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State met with Defence Minister, Badaru Abubakar at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja.

“The governors deliberated on crucial issues concerning insecurity and explored ways to enhance collaboration between the two states and the Ministry of Defence.

“After the meeting at the Ministry of Defence, both governors and the defence minister went to the office of the National Security Adviser for another meeting on insecurity.

“The meeting at the National Security Adviser’s office adopted the recommendations from the Security Summit hosted by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG).

“In January this year, the Coalition of Northern Groups organised a two-day roundtable discussion chaired by former Head of State, General Abdussalami Abubakar, with all the major stakeholders from the northern part of Nigeria in attendance.

“The adoption of the security committee’s recommendations marks a significant milestone in addressing the complex insecurity issues in Northern Nigeria.

“These are part of the strategies and collaborations that the Katsina and Zamfara state governors are using to combat the issue of banditry in their respective states.”

At the meeting, the CNG was represented by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Nastura Ashiru Shariff; the Chairman of the CNG Security Committee, Bashir Yusuf; Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina; General Sarkin Yaki Bello, Ambassador Buhari Bala and General Sa’ad Abubakar.

