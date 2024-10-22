Oando PLC, Nigeria’s leading integrated energy company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange, joined industry peers at the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission’s (NUPRC) third-anniversary celebration on Monday, October 21st, in Abuja. The anniversary celebration also served as the launch of the Commission’s Project One Million Barrels of Oil Per Day (bopd) increment.

At the landmark event, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume. Others present included the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari, amongst other dignitaries.

The guests were treated to many enriching critical industry conversations, plenary sessions, ministerial and presidential addresses. In all these, one core message remained consistent: the need for industry stakeholder partnership/collaboration to tackle the sector’s challenges and ensure that Nigeria rebounds and exceeds its current production capacity.

Joining major producer peers, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Chevron Nigeria and Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE), on the panel, Managing Director, Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited (OERNL), Ainojie Alex Irune gave credit to the regulators, NUPRC and NNPC, for critical steps taken to revitalise the Nigerian energy sector. He stated:

“For the first time in our nation’s history, we have witnessed a regulatory body actively promoting business transformation rather than simply enforcing regulations. The NUPRC has established ambitious goals for the industry, and it is incumbent upon industry players to implement the necessary business and operational changes to achieve these objectives.”

“Furthermore, we have witnessed a revitalised NNPC that has implemented significant changes, particularly with regards to personnel and decision-making. These decisive actions are crucial for the company’s, and by extension, the sector’s, continued success. Without such measures, the undesired status quo would likely have persisted.” Dr Irune remarked.

Mr Irune believed that to maximise their ability to meet their set target and efficiently evacuate what is produced, key stakeholders, particularly the government, have a responsibility to tackle the issues of security and incessant vandalism before any key conversations arise. He said the pipelines are in their current state due to several factors of which security and interruption issues through vandalism are the most prevalent.

According to him, the only way to resolve the challenges and produce sustainable results is through the alignment of all the key stakeholders along the value delivery chain “We need to prioritise process and production safety over quick wins and the continuous belief perspective of value first; otherwise, all our ambitions to produce millions of barrels will be set to fail from the start”, Mr Irune added.

Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC while addressing the audience highlighted the Commission’s achievement since its enactment by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021. He said” First, on the development of regulations, we have successfully introduced critical regulations in collaboration with industry stakeholders that operationalise the Petroleum Industry Act and encourage regulatory clarity, predictability, and transparency. So far, twenty-five priority regulations have been developed, and seventeen have already been executed. This approach has optimised regulatory processes and has boosted investors’ confidence.”

“On oil and gas reserve flows, working with industry stakeholders, we have implemented initiatives to grow oil and gas reserves through studies and development initiatives to the current level of 37.7 billion barrels of oil and through 0.9.2 cities this year of gas, representing 30% and 33% of Africa’s oil and gas reserves, respectively,” he added.

Mr Komolafe concluded by charging the stakeholders in the industry to collaborate with the government as it continues to make necessary changes in the industry to ensure that the sector remains competitive, productive and prosperous.

