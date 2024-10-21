Whether you prefer classic fruit machines or adventurous and visually stunning games, as long as they have the best payout percentages, you’re good.

High RTP games enhance your chances of enjoying more frequent returns, making your gaming experience enjoyable and potentially profitable.

With a well-regulated market and high-quality online casinos like Jackpot City and PlayOJO, Ontarians can enjoy high RTP games on a safe and reliable platform.

Top 5 Ontario Online Slots with the Highest RTPs

Return to Player (RTP) is a crucial factor for slot enthusiasts as it indicates the percentage of wagered money a slot machine is expected to pay back to players over time.

Higher RTP slots provide better long-term returns, making them popular among players. Here are the top 5 Canadian online slots with the highest RTPs:

1. Mega Joker (99.00% RTP)

Mega Joker, developed by NetEnt, is a classic fruit slot game with a retro feel. It features a traditional 3×3 reel setup and offers a base game and a Supermeter mode.

The Supermeter mode is where players can achieve the highest payouts. With a progressive jackpot, this game combines nostalgia with the potential for substantial wins. The high RTP makes it a favorite among players seeking frequent returns on their bets.

2. Jackpot 6000 (98.86% RTP)

Jackpot 6000 is another NetEnt creation, drawing inspiration from classic land-based slot machines. This game also features a 3×3 reel configuration and incorporates traditional symbols such as jokers, grapes, and bells.

The game includes a unique Supermeter mode and a gamble feature that allows players to double their winnings. The high RTP and engaging gameplay make Jackpot 6000 a popular choice for slot enthusiasts.

3. 1429 Uncharted Seas (98.60% RTP)

1429 Uncharted Seas, developed by Thunderkick, is an adventure-themed slot game that takes players on a journey through uncharted waters. The game features a 5×3 reel setup with 25 paylines and stunning hand-drawn graphics.

Players can benefit from expanding wilds and a free spins feature, where up to 50 free spins can be triggered. The high RTP, combined with the immersive theme and visual appeal, makes this slot a top pick among Canadian players.

4. Blood Suckers (98.00% RTP)

Blood Suckers, a creation of NetEnt, is a vampire-themed slot game with a chilling atmosphere. The game has a 5×3 reel configuration and 25 paylines.

It includes features like a Free Spins bonus round, where players can earn up to 30 free spins with a 3x multiplier, and a Pick-and-Click bonus game that offers instant cash prizes.

The combination of a high RTP, exciting features, and a compelling theme has made Blood Suckers a favorite among players.

5. Starmania (97.87% RTP)

Starmania, developed by NextGen Gaming, is a visually stunning slot game set in outer space. It features a 5×3 reel setup and 10 paylines that pay both ways.

Starmania includes a Free Spins feature that can be triggered with scatter symbols. This feature awards players up to 20 free spins with additional stacked wilds.

The high RTP, with its vibrant graphics and exciting gameplay, ensures that Starmania remains a popular choice for slot enthusiasts in Canada.

Best Ontario Online Casino Sites

Jackpot City – Best Ontario Online Casino

Out of all the Ontario online casinos, Jackpot City stands out for its selection of high paying casino games. But that’s not all. Let’s check what else this site has to offer.

Real Money Games

Jackpot City is one of the best Ontario casinos, renowned for its extensive game library. It offers over 500 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games. You can enjoy popular titles like Mega Moolah, Thunderstruck II, and Immortal Romance.

The live casino section features games like Live Blackjack, Live Roulette, and Live Baccarat, providing an immersive and authentic gambling experience.

Mobile Performance

Whether you’re using a smartphone or tablet, Jackpot City’s mobile platform is optimized for smooth navigation and quick loading times. The mobile version retains all the features of the desktop site, ensuring that you can enjoy your favorite games on the go without any compromise in quality.

Payment Options

Jackpot City lets you manage your funds through credit and debit cards, Interac, Intadebit, MuchBetter, Paysafecard, Apple Pay, and bank transfers.

The casino ensures secure and swift transactions, with most deposits being processed instantly and withdrawals typically taking 24 to 48 hours, depending on the method used.

PlayOJO – Best Mobile Casino in Ontario

PlayOJO is another top contender among Ontario online casinos, known for its transparent and player-friendly approach.

Real Money Games

The casino boasts a rich selection of over 3,000 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games. Popular slot titles such as Book of Dead, Starburst, and Gonzo’s Quest are available, along with a variety of live casino games like Live Roulette, Live Blackjack, and Live Poker.

Mobile Performance

PlayOJO offers an exceptional mobile gaming experience, with its platform fully optimized for mobile devices. Players can access the casino via their mobile browser or by downloading the PlayOJO app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

The mobile interface is user-friendly, featuring intuitive navigation and fast load times, ensuring that players can enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions on their smartphones or tablets.

Payment Options

This Ontario online casino provides a wide range of banking methods to ensure convenient and secure transactions for its players. These include credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller), prepaid cards (Paysafecard), and bank transfers.

Most Popular Ontario Casino Games with the Best Payouts

Ontario online casinos offer a great selection of games, but some stand out for their popularity and high payouts. Here are some of the most sought-after games:

Online Slots

Slots are a staple in any online casino, and Ontario is no exception. These games are favored for their simplicity, variety, and potential for large payouts.

Progressive jackpot slots, in particular, are immensely popular as they offer the chance to win life-changing sums of money. Games like Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes are among the top choices for players seeking big wins.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a classic table game that combines strategy and luck. It boasts one of the best payout rates in the casino world, making it a favorite among players.

Ontario online casinos offer various versions of blackjack, including Classic Blackjack, European Blackjack, and Atlantic City Blackjack, each with its own unique rules and strategies.

Roulette

Roulette is another popular game known for its excitement and high payout potential. Players can choose from different variants, such as American, European, and French Roulette. The European and French versions are particularly favored due to their lower house edge.

Video Poker

Video poker is a game that blends elements of both slots and poker. It offers high payout percentages and requires a certain level of skill, making it appealing to strategic players. Popular variations like Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild are available at Ontario online casinos.

Tips for Online Gambling in Ontario

Online gambling can be an enjoyable and potentially profitable activity if approached wisely. Here are some tips to enhance your online gambling experience in Ontario:

Choose Reputable Casinos: Ensure you play at licensed and regulated casinos like Jackpot City and PlayOJO to guarantee fair play and security.

Set a Budget: Establish a gambling budget and stick to it. This helps in managing your finances and prevents overspending.

Take Advantage of Bonuses: Utilize welcome bonuses, free spins, and other promotions offered by online casinos in Ontario. These can boost your bankroll and provide more opportunities to win.

Understand the Games: Familiarize yourself with the rules and strategies of the games you play. This increases your chances of winning and makes the experience more enjoyable.

Practice Responsible Gambling: Always gamble responsibly and be aware of the signs of problem gambling. Take breaks and seek help if you feel that gambling is negatively impacting your life.

Play Ontario Casino Games with the Best Payouts!

Ontario offers a rich and secure online gambling environment with a variety of high-quality casinos to choose from.

Whether you’re drawn to the extensive game selection at Jackpot City or the player-friendly approach of PlayOJO, you can take your pick and still end up with the best payout casino games online.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it’s important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

You must be 19+ years old and physically located in Ontario to wager. If you have a gambling problem or somebody you know does, contact ConnexOntario or call 1-866-531-2600.

Visit the following websites for more free gambling addiction resources:

● https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/

● https://www.cprg.ca/

● https://www.responsiblegambling.org/

