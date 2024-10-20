The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the NCDMB-UBEC Smart Schools Development Initiative (NUSSDI).
The MoU will enable the provision of educational infrastructure, particularly in areas with high rates of out-of-school children and underserved rural communities as well as integration of technology in learning. It will equally facilitate capacity building of teachers and educational administrators in addition to improving overall learning outcomes.
At the signing ceremony on Thursday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, explained that the NUSSDI would leverage the combined mandates, expertise and resources of the two federal agencies “to bequeath smart schools equipped with modern technology and innovative teaching methods”. He added that the partnership would “equip the next generation of leaders with the knowledge, skills and technological capacity necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”
Mr Ogbe emphasised that basic education is the foundation of human capital development and that the NCDMB is deliberate in its efforts to develop “a pipeline of talents for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.”
In his comments, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Hamid Bobboyi described the MoU, as a “game changer” for the funding and implementation of basic education. He added that the partnership would have a profound and lasting influence on the lives of children, families and Nigeria’s future.
Mr Bobboyi canvassed for increased resources and support in the education sector, stressing that partnership with other agencies and organisations would help to bridge funding gaps.
Under the MoU, NCDMB will provide training and professional development opportunities for teachers, while UBEC and NCDMB will collaborate on infrastructure development projects.
The MoU also seeks to develop and implement local content programmes in basic education, foster research and development in basic education as well as promote industry-academia partnerships.
The Smart Schools Development Initiative represents a systematic broadening of NCDMB’s programmes for promotion of digital education. It encourages the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), under which the Board has provided several secondary schools in the country’s six geo-political zones with fully equipped Information and Communication Technology Centres (ICTs). The initiative has also facilitated the training of scores of teachers to enhance their effectiveness in impartation of knowledge and relevant skills.
