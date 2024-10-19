The Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara has refuted allegation of having a secret affair with a married woman.

On Friday, the Kano State Hisbah Board claimed that Mr Sankara was allegedly arrested and detained in an uncompleted building, alongside a married woman.

The board’s Director General, Abba Sufi, alleged that the commissioner was arrested following a complaint from the woman’s brother-in-law, accusing him of improper conduct.

But in a statement yesterday, Mr Sankara denied having an illicit affair with the married woman. His statement reads in full:

“My attention has been drawn to a recent media report alleging that I, Auwal D. Sankara, Commissioner for Special Duties in the Jigawa State Government, have been arrested by the Kano Hisbah Command on charges of having an affair with a married woman.

“I wish to categorically state that these allegations are entirely false, baseless, and malicious, aimed at tarnishing my reputation. I urge the general public to disregard this fabricated story, which has been concocted by certain political elements to damage my character and integrity.

“As a married man, I have the utmost respect for the institution of marriage and would never engage in actions that violate its sanctity. I remain committed to upholding the values and principles that I stand for.

“I am taking this matter seriously and will pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading this false information and attempting to cause harm to my person.”

