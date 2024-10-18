The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has granted pardon to 31 inmates who were serving various terms at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Gusau, the state capital.

On Friday, the governor visited the Gusau Medium Custodial Centre, where he signed to pardon the inmates in accordance with Nigeria’s constitution.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the decision was made after a careful investigation of the inmates’ records.

The statement added that the Constitution allows governors to reduce sentences and pardon inmates.

During his remarks at the event, Governor Lawal said inmates convicted of various crimes were pardoned to encourage their transformation into law-abiding citizens.

“Today, I am exercising the power granted by Section 212(1) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution to show mercy to inmates, which aims to alleviate imprisonment’s hardships and psychological distress.

“The decision was made after thoroughly examining the prisoners’ records, which confirmed their genuine remorse.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Furthermore, I have approved a gift of N50,000 to each pardoned inmate to support their reintegration into society.

“This is an effort by my administration to reduce the overcrowding in correctional centers, especially at this time when we are making arrests of suspected bandits and informants.”

After inspecting the facility, Governor Lawal promised to provide all necessary assistance for the Gusau Correctional Center.

Earlier, Umar Galadima, the Comptroller of Corrections, Zamfara Command, praised Governor Lawal for his visit and decision to grant mercy to inmates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

