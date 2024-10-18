The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has granted pardon to 31 inmates who were serving various terms at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Gusau, the state capital.
On Friday, the governor visited the Gusau Medium Custodial Centre, where he signed to pardon the inmates in accordance with Nigeria’s constitution.
A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the decision was made after a careful investigation of the inmates’ records.
|
During his remarks at the event, Governor Lawal said inmates convicted of various crimes were pardoned to encourage their transformation into law-abiding citizens.
“Today, I am exercising the power granted by Section 212(1) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution to show mercy to inmates, which aims to alleviate imprisonment’s hardships and psychological distress.
“The decision was made after thoroughly examining the prisoners’ records, which confirmed their genuine remorse.
“Furthermore, I have approved a gift of N50,000 to each pardoned inmate to support their reintegration into society.
“This is an effort by my administration to reduce the overcrowding in correctional centers, especially at this time when we are making arrests of suspected bandits and informants.”
After inspecting the facility, Governor Lawal promised to provide all necessary assistance for the Gusau Correctional Center.
Earlier, Umar Galadima, the Comptroller of Corrections, Zamfara Command, praised Governor Lawal for his visit and decision to grant mercy to inmates.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999