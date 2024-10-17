Colgate’s sponsorship of Big Brother Naija 2024 was the perfect blend of entertainment and education, proving that even in the world of reality TV, oral care can be both relevant and exciting. The “let’s have a talk” commercial that aired during ad breaks also helped drive realization of the importance of good oral care hygiene to viewers by using kids with gapped smiles to remind elders that missing teeth may be cute on kids because their teeth will grow back unlike adults that tooth loss will be permanent if they don’t brush regular

The highly anticipated Colgate task in the Big Brother house happened in the sixth week of the show which was set not only to promote oral care but emphasize the importance of imbibing a good oral hygiene habit using

The no-loose-guard housemates were divided into duos, embellishing the catchphrase from its TV commercial “Let’s Have a Talk” and the unique qualities of the Colgate brand. The teams were team dental checks, team healthy gum, team bright smile, team fresh breath, team gum protection, team zero cavity, team strong teeth, team calcium in, and team Yanga smiles.

Before the task started, the housemates were given a box containing their Colgate merchandise and cards containing oral care tips for them to go through. The task was divided into three segments. The first was a quiz game where the housemates’ knowledge was tested on different oral care questions, the second was fixing a smile game, and the third was an obstacle course.

For the quiz game, one team member read out the questions while the other answered them, for every correct answer, the housemates earned 10 points and every wrong answer earned them a 5-point reduction and each team had three minutes to attempt the 20 questions.

The second task called fixing a Smile was timed at two minutes which required one pair of each team to go behind a caricature picture and fix the smile with the cut of piece cardboard paper, while the other was in front of the board to give guidance. The pair that fixed correctly within the time limit got 10 points.

The last task was the obstacle course that tasked each duo to go through each street of the obstacle course together while carrying a life size giant toothbrush without dropping it where each street had instructions and a score allocated. The streets were labelled with names such as Jaw Street, Fresh Breath Avenue, Tongue Lane, Gum Drive, and Fresh Breath Avenue. The duo then collected Colgate toothpaste from a dispenser on the toothbrush and brushed the teeth of an image with germs before stepping aside for their time to be recorded.

Team Fresh Breath, made up of Sooj and Chizoba, emerged victorious, taking home both the win and the pride of being the best at promoting Colgate’s oral care values.

Conversations about the task was heavy on X and didn’t end that day as #BBNColgatetask even trended the next day on X as viewers dropped their favorite moments of the task.

Also, Colgate’s branding in the Big Brother house was not only bold but also cleverly integrated from the iconic snooker board with Colgate’s logo and Yanga with your smile slogan to the hilarious tooth-shaped stools that quickly became fan favorites, the brand’s presence was unmistakable. These design elements served as a constant reminder to both housemates and viewers of the importance of good oral hygiene.

As the housemates focused on the show, Colgate also had a strong presence online through its partnership with Olori Supa Girl on X. which provided viewers with a space to discuss events and dramas that happened in the house while keeping Colgate’s oral care message front and center. The reviews weren’t just about the show, they were about keeping smiles fresh and conversations flowing.

As the curtains closed on this season of Big Brother no-loose guard edition, one thing wascertain that not only the viewers, but housemates got the message that with Colgate na to yanga with your smile

