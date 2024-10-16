First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Executive Management, led by the Managing Director, Mrs Yemisi Edun, engaged customers directly last week, during the 2024 celebration of customer service week, listening to their concerns and feedback. This frontline approach is the culture at FCMB and it affirms the bank’s commitment to exceptional customer service.
Other customer-centric initiatives by the bank last week include:
- Special outreach to valued customers
- Treats for children with kiddie accounts
- 10% bonus on airtime purchased via USSD and mobile platforms
“This direct engagement helps us understand and address customer concerns,” Mrs. Edun said.
FCMB’s customer-focused strategy fuels continuous improvement.
