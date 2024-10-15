Arla Foods is thrilled to announce the signing of Funke Akindele, Nollywood award-winning actress and producer, as the new Brand Ambassador for Dano, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand. The grand unveiling event was held in Lagos on Monday, 5 October, 2024.

This dynamic new partnership brings star power and excitement to everyday nutrition. Known for her vibrant personality and deep connection with Nigerian families, Akindele perfectly embodies the values of the Dano brand.

Renowned for her hit series Jenifa’s Diary and impactful contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry, the Nollywood star expressed her excitement about joining the Dano family.

“I am excited to work with the Arla Family, because Dano is a rich, creamy and nutritious brand. In everything I do, I try to be the best at it – just like Dano, so when Dano called, it was so easy to say yes, because I know that this will be a very fantastic partnership,” said Ms Akindele at the event.

As the new brand ambassador, the household name will bring her signature charisma and authenticity to campaigns, helping to promote Dano’s mission of making nutritious and tasty dairy products accessible to all.

“We are excited to have Funke Akindele as the face of Dano,” said Ifunanya Obiakor, Head of Marketing for Arla West Africa. “Her passion and authenticity align perfectly with Dano’s commitment to nourishing lives and enriching Nigerian families. This collaboration truly celebrates quality and the shared values we uphold.”

Look out for Funke Akindele in upcoming campaigns as she spreads the message of wholesome nutrition and the trusted tasty goodness of Dano. Get ready—this is just the beginning of something extraordinary!

