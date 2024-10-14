Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has sworn in Bala Aliyu Gusau as the chairperson of the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) as part of his administration’s preparations for the local government election.

The swearing-in ceremony was held on Monday during the Zamfara State Executive Council meeting at the council chamber, Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the current leadership of the 14 local government sole administrators in the state will end on 23rd October, 2024.

The statement added that the chairman of ZASIEC was sworn in by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kulu Aliyu, represented by Justice Mukhtar Yusha’u, at the instance of the Executive Council.

While at the council, Governor Lawal informed members that his participation in the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting was valuable. He expressed hope that it would lead to positive outcomes in his administration’s efforts to improve the lives of the people of Zamfara.

The governor said he signed the Zamfara State Electoral Law amendments a few weeks ago regarding the upcoming local government election.

He said: “Based on the Supreme Court’s recent judgment concerning local government elections, we needed to conduct elections in our local government councils.

“Accordingly, with the signing of the amended law, the State Independent Electoral Commission will announce the election timetable as soon as possible so that we will have democratically elected local government councils in Zamfara State.

“The Zamfara State Independent Electoral Council (ZASIEC) is to come up with guidelines and modalities on the elections, and it is expected that we all will give the necessary support and cooperation towards the success of the exercise.”

Furthermore, during the council meeting, Mr Lawal instructed the Secretary to the State Government to work with the Deputy Governor to promptly arrange the inauguration of the Zamfara State Investment Promotion Agency (ZIPA) Board to enable the agency to operate effectively.

The governor also informed the council that the state is ready to start the cash transfer component of NG-Cares.

“The transfers will support the vulnerable poor, unemployed youth and women across the 14 local government areas of the state. A total sum of about N4.9bn will be expended.

“The beneficiaries would be 5000 poor and vulnerable households; Labour intensive public workfare (LIPW) to 6000 unemployed youths and women; Lively support grants (LG) to 8000 economically active youths and women.

“The principle of fairness and justice must guide the nominations to all peoples in our constituencies,” he said.

