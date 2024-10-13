In a momentous night of honour and glitz, Assistant Commandant of Corps, Attah John Onoja of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was bestowed with the prestigious award of Most Resourceful Operational Officer in Nigeria by the National Crimewatch Magazine. He was one of the star honorees at the epochal event held at the Nigerian National Merit House, Maitama, Abuja. The occasion was graced by the crème de la crème of Nigeria’s security architecture, including captains of industry, political leaders, and family members.

Mr Onoja’s recognition is a fitting testament to his gallantry, fearlessness and resilience in the discharge of his duties especially in combating illegal mining in Nigeria. The unwavering dedication to service of the battle-hardened officer is making a significant impact in the country. The award is bound to encourage the resolute super cop to do more in his line of duty in line with the maxim that the labourer deserves his due wage.

According to Tony Okpe, convener of the awards, the selection process was highly competitive and thorough which made all the awardees to be truly deserving of their recognition. This award is a shining example of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps’ commitment to excellence and its officers’ tireless efforts to protect and serve the nation. Confident, committed and well-mannered, Super cop Onoja performs his duties with uncommon determination and zest.

A man of strong moral fibre, he adheres to the highest professional standards and etiquettes. Propelled by patriotism and quest for excellence, Mr Onoja is primed for more strides and laurels in service of the country- a sustaining legacy bequeathed to him by the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence, Abubakar Ahmed Audi.

The Special Mining Marshals in Nigeria have made remarkable strides in tackling and reducing illegal mining in the country. Led by Commandant General Abubakar Ahmed Audi, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) established this special task force to protect communities and the environment from the devastating effects of illegal mining.

The Mining Marshals have apprehended more than 200 suspects involved in illegal mining, sending a strong message to those engaged in this illicit activity. The Marshals have ensured that those arrested are brought to justice, with 133 cases currently being prosecuted. Confiscated minerals forfeited to the federal government: The marshals have seized minerals worth millions, denying illegal miners the financial benefits of their activities. Assistant Commandant John Onoja Attah has played a pivotal role in halting the alarming rates of illegal mining, which had threatened local communities.

Despite facing challenges from local mafias, the Mining Marshals continue to make progress, thanks to government support championed by Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals. Combating local mafias: Illegal mining is often protected by local mafias, leading to confrontations, interference, and physical attacks on the marshals. Intelligence gathering: To combat this menace effectively, the marshals must combine physical policing with intelligence gathering. The impact of illegal mining on Nigeria has been severe, with an estimated loss of billions of dollars in revenue. The environmental degradation caused by these activities has left communities like Okaba in Kogi State in a state of severe hunger and poverty.

The success of the Mining Marshals serves as a model for other sectors plagued by similar issues. To fully harness Nigeria’s mining potential, robust legal frameworks, enhanced security measures, and unwavering political will are essential. With sustained effort and collective resolve, Nigeria can turn its mineral wealth into a cornerstone of national development, ensuring a brighter future for all its people.

