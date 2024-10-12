Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has pledged that his government would take full responsibility for the well-being of the families of the slain members of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG) who were killed in an ambush.
The governor made the commitment at the Tsafe Emir’s palace during a condolence visit to the families of nine members of the CPG killed in an ambush on Monday. A group of bandits ambushed the security personnel on Monday at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tsafe local government area.
While consoling the Tsafe Emirate and the families of the brave guards, Governor Lawal said that the nine community protection guards’ ultimate sacrifice will never be in vain.
He said: “I am here today to express my condolences to the emirate, people, and families of our brave guards who were killed in an ambush last week.
|
“It was a tragic incident that deeply moved us. We witnessed the courageous actions of these guards who risked their lives to protect their people.
“Immediately after I received the report, I sent a high-level government delegation, led by the deputy governor, to offer condolences to the emirate and the affected families.
“I assure you that incidents like these will not stop the ongoing onslaught against bandits. We are committed to doing everything possible to end banditry in Zamfara State.
“The Zamfara state government will take full care of the families of the slain guards. I am making this promise here, and we will ensure we keep to it.”
Governor Lawal also announced donations of money and foodstuffs to the victims’ families.
Earlier, the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammadu Bawa, expressed gratitude to the governor for his consistent support and timely assistance in ensuring the people’s safety.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999