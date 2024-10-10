Determined to provide succor for victims of recent flood disaster in Jigawa State, Governor Umar Namadi and some federal government officials have rallied to distribute food palliatives to the victims in Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area of the state.

The event witnessed the involvement of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu as well as the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Political Affairs, Ibrahim Kabiru Masari.

The relief materials provided by the federal government for each of the 17,450 beneficiaries across the state, included a 25kg bag of rice, while the state government augmented with 10kg of millet, 10kg of maize, a half carton of spaghetti, and ₦5,000 in cash equally for each of them. The beneficiaries were significantly impacted by the recent flood disaster in the state.

During the distribution, Mr Masari, the President’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs, reassured the victims of President Bola Tinubu’s continued support aimed at alleviating their suffering. He emphasised the federal government’s commitment to addressing the plight of flood victims and other vulnerable groups in the state.

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr Kyari and his Budget counterpart, Mr Bagudu, commended the people of the state for their resilient support of the APC-led administrations, both at the federal and state levels. They acknowledged the current hardship as temporary and necessary experience for the nation’s future progress. Both ministers also praised Governor Namadi’s pro-people policies and initiatives geared towards enhancing the quality of life in the state.

Mr Namadi, in his address, lauded President Tinubu for his dedication to addressing the pressing issues of economic and food insecurity facing the nation. He stated that his administration in the state was committed to replicating the good efforts of the federal government by ensuring the well-being of citizens amid the rising cost of living.

This initiative falls under the Presidential Food Initiative, which is aimed at cushioning the effects of inflation and improving the living conditions of Nigerians, especially those in crisis-affected areas.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

