TECNO, the global technology leader, has officially launched a cutting-edge AI-powered ecosystem designed to transform both personal and work experiences. At an event in Lagos, the company unveiled a comprehensive range of devices, including flagship smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming devices, and more. This AI-driven innovation is set to reshape how Nigerian consumers engage with technology.

Chidi Okonkwo, Managing Director of Transsion Holdings Nigeria, highlighted TECNO’s commitment to driving innovation in Africa:

“2024 marks our 16th year in Africa, and much of our product innovation stems from listening to our customers here. With AI, we are committed to becoming a leader in this field, creating products that seamlessly improve people’s lives.”

Key Features of TECNO’s AI-Powered Ecosystem:

At the core of TECNO’s intelligent ecosystem is the goal of delivering personalised and connected experiences. This ecosystem goes beyond smartphones, introducing products such as theand gaming devices like theThese devices cater to both personal and professional needs, making AI more accessible to the everyday consumer.

1. AI-Enhanced Productivity & Creativity: TECNO’s Ella AI Assistant, based on Google Gemini, offers powerful tools like AI Writing and AI Video Production. These features streamline tasks, allowing users to unlock their creative potential.

2. Advanced Connectivity: The Ella AI Assistant supports real-time call translation, addressing the linguistic diversity in Africa. This enhances communication, especially in a continent where over a billion people speak more than a thousand languages.

3. Revolutionary Photography: With AI-enhanced cameras, TECNO devices like the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and CAMON 30S set new benchmarks for mobile photography. Features such as AI-enhanced night and portrait photography deliver stunning results.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

4. Performance and Design: Devices like the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G feature a 120Hz display, long battery life, and ultra-fast charging. The sleek, foldable design reflects TECNO’s commitment to both functionality and style.

TECNO’s AI-powered ecosystem is a step toward a more connected, innovative future, positioning the brand as a leader in AI-driven consumer electronics in Africa.

For more information, follow TECNO on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

