The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that the decision by Starlink to unilaterally review its subscription packages upwards did not receive its approval.
A statement by the Director, Public Affairs of NCC, Reuben Muoka said “the action of the company is in contravention of Sections 108 and 111 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003, and Starlink’s licence conditions regarding tariffs.”
The statement explained that the NCC commenced pre-enforcement action on the licensee on the 3rd of October, 2024.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
|
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999