The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that the decision by Starlink to unilaterally review its subscription packages upwards did not receive its approval.

A statement by the Director, Public Affairs of NCC, Reuben Muoka said “the action of the company is in contravention of Sections 108 and 111 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003, and Starlink’s licence conditions regarding tariffs.”

The statement explained that the NCC commenced pre-enforcement action on the licensee on the 3rd of October, 2024.

