The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of some civil guards operating under the state’s Community Protection Guards (CPG). The guards were killed in an ambush in the Tsafe area of the state.
A group of bandits ambushed the security personnel on Monday at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tsafe local government area.
Governor Lawal, in a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the attack as a barbaric act committed by dispersed bandits on the run.
“I received the unfortunate report of an ambush by bandits yesterday in Tsafe local government area, during which nine of our brave Community Protection Guards were killed.
“The guards ambushed and killed are Nasiru Aliyu, Jabiru Hassan, Abdullahi Dangude, Bashar Bawa, Mu’azu Musa, Anas Dahiru, Anas Yakubu, Lawali Yunusa, and one other.
“The bandits’ ambush on our guards is a cowardly act, as they were dispersed and on the run due to sustained troop onslaught across the state.
“The troops will continue the renewed onslaught to defeat bandits in the state and the entire region.
“I want to take this opportunity to extend my condolences on behalf of the government and people of Zamfara State to the families and loved ones of our brave guards. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.
“My government is committed to providing all necessary support to the families of the frontline guards who lost their lives.”
