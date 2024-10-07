The Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has donated a digital language laboratory to Keke Senior High School, Agege, Lagos, in honour of Adeola Adefemi, the winner of the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition.

Speaking during the handing-over ceremony held at the school premises in Agege, Lagos State, on Thursday, 3 October, 2024, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, stated that the infrastructure would enhance the quality of teaching and improve learning outcomes in the school.

Ms Morgan noted that the donation aligns with the corporate philosophy and CSR thrust of the Education Trust Fund through active participation in addressing the infrastructural deficit in our education system by providing the much-needed facilities.

Commending the school’s academic strides over the years, Ms Morgan said, “I would like to acknowledge the academic excellence of this great citadel of learning, KekeSenior High School, which emerged the “Best Senior SecondarySchool” in the 2020 Lagos State Governor’s Quiz Competition and the winner of the 2024 Lagos Reads Inter-Schools Quiz Competition.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Lagos State, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for donating the language laboratory, which would help students and teachers access much-needed digital resources for educational advancement.

Mr Alli-Balogun hailed the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year for making both the school and the entire state proud with her exemplary performance, adding that her passion and commitment to the teaching profession remain a reference point.

In her remarks, the Principal of Keke Senior High School, Agege, Patience Aina, lauded the Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for uplifting and rewarding excellence in teaching through the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition and also for donating a language laboratory to the school.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We are grateful for what the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has done in providing additional infrastructure that would boost the government’s effort in delivering quality education to students. With this language laboratory, our students would get the opportunity to study in a well-equipped learning environment,” Mrs Aina said.

She commendedNigerianBreweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for the achievements recorded through the competition, noting that the company’s reward and recognition would undoubtedly inspire passion among teachers. She also praised Adeola Adefemi, the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year, for bringing honour to the school and urged her to continue to light the torch of excellence, as it would inspire confidence among other teachers.

In her remarks, Ms Adefemi thanked the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for contributing its part to supporting education and the teaching profession with various interventions. She noted that the provision of the facilities would undoubtedly promote positive learning outcomes for the school.

For emerging the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Ms Adefemi received a total cash prize of N6.5 million Naira, a fully funded capacity development training trip to Tampere, Finland.

The grand finale of the 2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year, the 10th edition of the competition, will be held on 11 October, 2024. This year’s edition promises to be more exciting and rewarding, with an increase in the prizes.

In 2015, Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund introduced the Maltina Teacher of the Year, a national competition, to identify, honour, and reward outstanding teachers in Nigeria.

Maltina Teacher of the Year is proudly endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Education and other education stakeholders including the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS), and Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund was set up in 1994 with a startup capital of 100 million Naira to enable sustained quality education through structured intervention in the sector.

The Fund has footprints across the six geographical zones in Nigeria at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of education. Through the Fund, NB Plc has constructed and furnished over 400 classrooms, sanitary facilities, and libraries in 74 communities across the country. The Fund has also granted scholarships to deserving students in tertiary institutions

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

