Mr Musa Paila poses with the car which he won at the award ceremony

A principal from Zamfara State has been recognised as the best nationwide at the 2024 Presidential Teachers and School Excellence Award.

Every year, 5th October is celebrated as World Teachers’ Day, designated by UNESCO in 1994 to recognise and appreciate teachers’ important role in transforming society.

The 2024 teachers’ award winners were announced and presented with various gifts by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume on Saturday at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

At the event, Musa Yahaya Paila, the principal of Sambo Secondary School, Gusau, a public school, won the Best Principal Award for the public Senior Secondary Schools category in the country. Mr Paila, was presented with a medal and a brand-new car.

Sulaiman Bala Idris, the spokesperson for Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, hailed the principal for clinching the award. He said the award clearly indicates that the declaration of a state of emergency in the educational sector of Zamfara State by Governor Lawal on 14 November, 2023, is producing positive results. “Governor Lawal’s administration is fulfilling a pledge to overhaul the education sector, which had virtually collapsed,” Mr Idris stated.

On Saturday, the Nigerian Government celebrated the 2024 World Teachers’ Day with the theme “Valuing Teachers’ Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Other 2024 Presidential Teachers and School Excellence Award category winners were announced and presented with various gifts.

The winners, drawn from both public and private primary and secondary schools nationwide were presented with various prizes including cars, motorcycles, generators, and other items.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

