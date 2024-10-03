Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, was awarded the prestigious title of “Innovative Smartphone Brand of the Decade” at the 2024 Marketing Edge Awards﹘a leading, credible media platform that keeps up-to-date with developments on brands, marketing, and advertising in Nigeria and around the world. This recognition honours Infinix’sdecade-long commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology and its consistent growth in the competitive smartphone market.

This is Infinix’s fourth time winning this category, having previously claimed the title in 2019, 2021, and 2022. The brand has earned its place in the hearts of consumers for its consistent innovation, reliability, and deep connection with tech-savvy young users.

“This award stands as a testament to Infinix’s relentless drive to innovate and meet the ever-changing needs of our customers. We are honoured to be recognized as pioneers in the mobile technology space,” said Oluwayemisi Ode, PR and Communications Manager, Infinix Nigeria.

Infinix’s innovation reached new heights this year with the recent release of its first-ever flip phone, the Infinix Zero Flip. Featuring a sleek 3.64-inch cover screen and a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features 4K Vlog capabilities on both the front and rear cameras, making it a go-to device for content creators. The Zero-Gap Hinge design ensures minimal screen crease, and its 70W SuperChargecombined with a 4720mAh battery ensures users stay powered throughout the day.

Infinix’s innovative streak extends beyond Nigeria. The brand was recently named “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand” at the 2023-2024 Global Top Brands Awards during CES 2024, one of the world’s largest and most influential tech events.

Infinix’s contributions to mobile technology are groundbreaking, particularly in fast-charging solutions. Powered by the Cheetah X1 chip, the All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology in the NOTE 40 Series achieves a 50% charge in just 8 minutes, offering users a fast and reliable charging experience even under extreme temperature conditions.

Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its innovation to other devices. The Infinix XPAD, the brand’s first AI-powered tablet, features a Helio G99 processor and 90Hz display, delivering smooth performance for productivity, gaming, and multimedia consumption. With 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, it provides seamless access to online content, making it an ideal choice for users who need both power and portability.

Infinix has also made significant strides in mobile gaming with the GT Pro 20, which introduces innovations typically seen in high-end gaming devices. The dual-chip setup, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G processor and the Pixelworks X5 Turbo Dedicated Gaming Chip, allows for smooth 120FPS gameplay and stunning visuals. By integrating a dedicated gaming chip—a first in its class—Infinix has set a new benchmark for mobile gaming, offering premium features to a wider audience.

As Infinix celebrates this recognition as “Innovative Smartphone Brand of the Decade,” it remains committed to delivering value through cutting-edge technology and continuously evolving to meet the needs of its consumers. For Infinix, innovation is not just a goal but part of the brand’s DNA. With more exciting developments, the next decade promises even more groundbreaking advancements that will attract the global tech community.

