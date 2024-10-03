Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has unveiled three strategic health policy documents and a public health law that are intended to positively impact the health and lives of all citizens of the state, strengthen her health human resource, epidemic preparedness and response.

The unveiling ceremony was performed in Kaduna on Wednesday at the Murtala Mohammed Square. According to Mr Sani, the policy documents will also serve as guides for catering for the health of mothers, children, adolescents and the elderly.

The documents are the Kaduna State Public Health Law, One Health Strategic Plan, Human Resource for Health Policy and The Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent, Elderly Health, Plus Nutrition Strategy.

Unveiling the documents, Mr Sani said: “These documents, when implemented, will lead to reduction of morbidity and mortality due to health related conditions in the State.

“The effective dissemination of these documents will put Kaduna State in good stead to effectively address challenges in health and health related conditions.

“It is on record that Kaduna State is the first state in the country to finalize and disseminate a one health strategic plan and road map to achieving harmonization of disease control through the utilization of one health approach.

“The existing expansive infectious disease control center site will serve as a base for our one health operations. We will be at the forefront of the battle to tackle emerging and re-emerging diseases affecting communities.

“Today’s unveiling marks a significant milestone in our quest to provide effective health service delivery to the people of Kaduna State. Health is one of the major pillars of our Governance Agenda. The institution of mechanisms to strengthen the health sector through the provision of relevant policy guides is a key step towards achieving improved access to quality health services to the people of Kaduna State.

“Kaduna State has maintained approaches that directly address key health indicators and impact positively on the lives of our most vulnerable populations.

“Our mobile integrated outreaches provide reproductive health care, immunization services, birth registration, nutritional education, screening for diseases such as TB and HIV, in addition to providing planning services. These outreaches enable our citizens in rural and hard to reach communities to also have access to essential qualitative health services.

“I also used the opportunity of the well attended event to commission and distribute 46 Motorcycles and 3 Hilux trucks to enable Local Government Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Supervisors and the State Tuberculosis and HIV program effectively conduct active community TB and HIV case finding in Kaduna State.

“We also commenced the distribution of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) purchased by the State Government through a partnership with the World Bank, ANRIN Project. RUTF is available free at our health facilities and nutritional corners for management of cases of malnutrition in children.

“I wish to appreciate the Global Fund, UNICEF and the Federal Ministry of Health for their support in ensuring that Kaduna State TB and HIV programs are strengthened. I must also appreciate the LAFIYA Project for their support in ensuring that Kaduna State has all the necessary policy documents it needs to respond to the ever evolving health environment.

“Our deep appreciation also goes to other partners, and our traditional and religious institutions for the support they have been providing to the Kaduna State government.

“We are committed to strengthening our partnerships with health – focused development agencies to frontally tackle the diseases undermining the health of our citizens. We cannot turn around the economy of our state without enhancing the health of our people.

“Our vision is to build healthy communities, where the poor and vulnerable have access to quality healthcare. We shall not waver in our commitment. We count on the support of key stakeholders and citizens to leave a lasting legacy in the healthcare sector.”

