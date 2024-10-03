It’s not every day that we get to make an impact so directly and unexpectedly, but that’s exactly what happened when we set out into the streets of Egbeda, Lagos. Our goal at CashToken Rewards Africa has always been to provide support where it’s needed most, and this time, we found ourselves at Jofem Group of Schools, a small private school filled with eager students but also some very real challenges.

Walking through the gates of Jofem, it was clear that this school had heart. The students were full of potential, but beneath that energy was a struggle that many parents and schools across Nigeria face—covering the cost of education. It didn’t take long for us to find out that three students had not been able to pay their school fees.

Worse still, some didn’t even have the basic textbooks or writing materials to help them learn. It was heartbreaking to think that something as simple as money could stand in the way of these children’s futures.We didn’t want to wait for anyone to ask for help. That’s not what CashToken is about. So, we decided to take action. We paid the outstanding tuition for those students, ensuring they could stay in school without the fear of being sent home. But we didn’t stop there. We bought the textbooks they needed and even gave them CashToken-branded notebooks to make studying just a little bit easier.

One thing that stood out to me the most was that the parents of these students had no idea this was happening. They weren’t expecting help, and they certainly didn’t ask for it. But that’s what made this moment so special. Sometimes, the best support is the kind that comes out of nowhere, like a lifeline when you didn’t even know one was coming.

As someone who works at CashToken Rewards Africa, I’m constantly reminded of why we do what we do. Helping people in unexpected ways, like at Jofem Group of Schools, is what makes this work so fulfilling. Parents shouldn’t have to worry about whether their children can stay in school because of fees. They shouldn’t have to stress about finding money for basic textbooks. And if we can help ease that burden, even for a few families, then we’ve done something worthwhile.

For those three students, the worry of unpaid fees is gone. They can focus on what really matters—learning, growing, and shaping their futures. And as for their parents, I’m sure they’ll be relieved when they find out that their children’s education is secure, at least for now.

Conclusion

This experience at Jofem has only strengthened my belief that education should never be out of reach for any child, and money should never be the reason a student is left behind. At CashToken Rewards Africa, we’re committed to doing what we can to support schools, parents, and students across Nigeria.

If you want to see more of what we’re doing to make a difference, follow us on social media @CashTokenHQ. We’re here to change lives, one small act of kindness at a time.

