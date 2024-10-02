The Jigawa State Government has bought Khadija University, a private university at the sum of N11 billion for the state. The university is located at Majia town in Taura Local Government Area of the state.
The development was highlighted by a spokesperson to the state government, Sagir Ahmed, after the state executive council meeting held on Monday, chaired by Governor Umar Namadi.
Mr Ahmed said the investment is in line with the administration’s 12-point agenda to improve educational access and outcomes in Jigawa State.
“The executive council approved the purchase of Khadija University, Maji’a by the Jigawa State Government at the cost of Eleven Billion Naira (N11, 000,000,000.00) only.
|
“Similarly, the council has approved advance payment of 40% to the tone of Four Billion, Seventy Million Naira (N4, 070,000,000.00) only to the owner of the University, while the 60% balance is to be paid in two installments as agreed between the two parties”, the official said.
Meanwhile, the state approved the award of contract for the construction of 89 numbers of hand pumps, 35 numbers of solar-powered water collection points, one number of generator-powered water collection point, conversion of one number of generator collection point to solar across 23 constituencies of the state under the 2024 constituency projects amounting to over N411.8 million for various water projects across the state.
The payment of counterpart funds for the Federal Government-supported partnership for the extended WASH (PEWASH) Programme to the tune of N400 million to RUWASA project account was similarly approved.
Other approvals
The statement also announced that the government approved the purchase of additional 20 combine harvesters at the cost of N62, 388,936.40K each which stands at a total of N1, 247,778,728.00k.
Sequel to the approval for the purchase, the Council has also approved the advance payment of 30 N374, 338,618.40K to AGRA Consortium Company.
