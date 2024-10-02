TECNO, Africa’s top innovative smartphone manufacturer and global technology leader, is preparing to unveil its bold vision for the future at an exclusive upcoming event. TECNO is set to launch its first-ever AI-powered ecosystem—an intelligent collection of groundbreaking devices from phones, laptop, wristwatches, to gaming devices that are designed to transform how its Nigerian consumers connect, create, and engage with the world around them.

This highly anticipated event will showcase a range of AI-driven products, including the flagship smartphone PHANTOM V Fold2 5G, the CAMON 30S, and the MEGABOOK T16 laptops, along with other cutting-edge devices. Each one is crafted to deliver exceptional performance, intuitive AI features, and sleek designs.

At the heart of the launch is TECNO’s commitment to providing more connected, personalised experiences for Nigerian consumers.The ecosystem is beyond just smartphones, offering a complete suite of devices that leverage AI to enhance productivity, creativity, and connectivity. From real-time language translation to AI-powered photography, TECNO’s new offerings are designed to meet the unique needs of Nigeria’s diverse market.For more information, be sure to follow TECNO on, and