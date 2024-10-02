In its efforts to ensure universal healthcare access for the most vulnerable segment of the state’s population, the Jigawa State government has officially launched the J-Basic Healthcare Services. A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel said the scheme is a transformative initiative aimed at providing free and accessible healthcare to the poorest and most vulnerable citizens in the state.

The programme, which was flagged off on 1 October, 2024, at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Dutse by Governor Umar Namadi represents a historic commitment towards equity in the provision of healthcare services in the state.

The programme provides a safety net to the most at-risk populations by targeting 143,500 carefully selected beneficiaries from all 287 political wards across the state.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner of Health, Abdullahi Muhammad Kainuwa, explained that the programme represents a key step towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Jigawa State.

“The J-Basic Healthcare is built upon the foundation of the State Health Equity Programme, which is designed to deliver free and high-quality healthcare services to the poorest and most vulnerable populations in Jigawa State. This initiative reflects our state’s unwavering commitment to addressing healthcare disparities and reducing inequalities within our communities.”

With an investment of N1.5 billion, Mr Kainuwa, a medical doctor, said the programme will deliver comprehensive healthcare services through primary and secondary health facilities, easing the financial burden of healthcare on vulnerable families. He stressed:

“These individuals represent the poorest and most vulnerable segments of our population, many of whom have never had regular access to healthcare.

“The programme is not just about saving lives but also about empowering individuals and communities. When our citizens are healthy, they are more productive, children can attend school regularly, and families can thrive economically.

“This programme will reduce the number of people who fall into poverty due to health-related expenses, which is a major concern for families across the state. By removing the financial barriers to healthcare, we are giving our people the opportunity to live healthier, more dignified lives.”

In his keynote address, Governor Namadi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that no citizen is left behind in accessing healthcare.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Jigawa resident can receive the care they need without facing financial hardship. This programme is a critical step toward that vision,” Mr Namadi said.

The governor also recognised the invaluable contributions of development partners, including the FCDO-funded LAFIYA programme, UNICEF, and the World Health Organisation (WHO), for their technical support in expanding the programme to six local government areas.

In addition to J-Basic Healthcare, the Governor highlighted other ongoing healthcare initiatives, such as the revitalization of primary health centres, the construction of new general hospitals, and the provision of free dialysis services for renal patients.

Mr Gumel pointed out in the statement that the beneficiaries of the J-Basic Healthcare services were selected through a transparent and inclusive process, involving key stakeholders such as community leaders, civil society organisations, and healthcare workers. Each political ward will have 500 individuals enrolled in the programme, receiving both treatment and preventive services aimed at improving overall health outcomes.

